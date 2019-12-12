Why For divine dough: baguettes, muffins, cakes, and Central European kolache , fruit encircled by yeasted, enriched dough — not unlike a Danish — made with brown butter.

Where to Breadboard Bakery in East Arlington, near the Cambridge and Somerville lines.

The backstory This November opening had carb fiends on their feet: Owner Daisy Chow was known for her pop-ups at Cutty’s sandwich shop in Brookline Village. (Mary Ting Hyatt, who now runs the enormously successful Bagelsaurus in Cambridge, also got her start at Cutty’s.) Chow baked at Brookline’s Clear Flour Bakery for 15 years, too.

Chow wasn’t always a baker; she was a rising engineer with a Columbia degree who ditched the daily grind — “I didn’t give it much of a chance,” she says, laughing — to work in restaurants, then onto Formaggio Kitchen in Cambridge and Boston.

“I fell into it. I’d worked at some restaurants after college, and I feel like my last-ditch effort in the food industry would be in bread. I liked the repetition, the simple techniques, simple ingredients, and making something delicious,” she says.

Somehow, though, she always knew she’d end up in restaurants, even though her parents — restaurateurs in Texas — were cautious.

“I even wrote restaurant reviews and baked in my dorm room,” she says.

She set up shop in Arlington thanks to the large two-room space left behind by Commune Kitchen (also run by Clear Flour alums), reasonable rent, and a tight-knit neighborhood.

“Being at Clear Flour for so long, it felt right to be in a neighborhood and not a dense commercial area,” she says.

Breads (clockwise from lower left) are seeded sourdough, Danish rye (long loaf), baguette, buckwheat milk bread (two sections), whole wheat croissant, raisin pecan bread, and Miche (center round). Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

What to eat Bread, and lots of it, available as halves or wholes: raisin pecan, seeded sourdough, buckwheat milk, baguettes, and Danish rye, each displayed like jeweled crowns behind a glass case. There are also cookies ($1.50 and up): brown sugar, chocolate chunk, double chocolate. Don’t miss — please don’t miss! — her chocolate wacky cake, a dense slab coated in pasty chocolate frosting and sprinkles. It tastes like a cocoa brick and you won’t be able to stop eating it. Also note: Her signature kolaches usually sell out by noon.

What to drink Coffee, latte, espresso, cappuccino, Americano, with beans from Plymouth’s Speedwell Coffee. Hot chocolate is made with Breadboard’s own Valrhona cocoa chocolate syrup.

The Takeaway The environs are sparse (bags of flour and sugar line the walls), but the bread and sweets are exceptional. It’s a cozy place to duck in for a baguette to go with dinner or to meet a friend in the sunny adjacent room for a quiet cup of coffee. No frills, no fuss.

Breadboard Bakery, 203A Broadway, Arlington, www.breadandstuff.com.

Baker Daisy Chow. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.