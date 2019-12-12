Pop-ups: You’re strolling down Newbury street and have a hankering for caviar. What to do? It’s a problem that plagues many, but fortunately now there’s a solution: The team at Island Creek Oyster farm has launched a caviar holiday pop-up (299 Newbury St. at Hereford Street), running through New Year’s Eve. They’re selling domestic caviar (paddlefish roe, osetra, and white sturgeon) available in various sizes. Why show up at your next holiday party with a fruitcake? Customers can also buy juicy Duxbury oysters and fun accessories — oyster plates, shucking knives, and gift cards to Island Creek Oyster Bar and Row 34.

Closings: You can find everything you need at Wegmans — unless you’re looking for a sit-down Mexican restaurant, that is. Blue Dalia, which opened at the Natick location (1245 Worcester St.) in 2018, has shut down. “It was an experiment for our company, but our customers enjoy fast-casual options,” says Jason Rowell, a Wegmans manager.