Favorite vacation destination? My absolute favorite vacation destination is Provincetown. I have traveled all over the world, and it still remains one of the most magical places I’ve been. I grew up taking family vacations there, and have since started taking my husband. You can see every kind of person and every blend of family all walking the same streets, seeing the same shows, and being afraid of the same sharks, and I think that’s a special thing.

Growing up in Lyndeborough, N.H., Sean Quinn would travel to Boston with his family to see the ballet and other shows in the city. Now, the 35-year-old performer is returning to Boston as the dance captain and swing (ensemble understudy) in the musical “White Christmas,” at the Boch Center Wang Theatre Dec. 17-29. “This is nothing short of a dream come true,” Quinn said of his upcoming shows in a recent phone interview from Durham, N.C., where “White Christmas” was being performed prior to arriving in Boston. Quinn, who has been in the show for five years, said the plot is similar to the movie on which it is based, but there are a few additional story lines. “This is a family-friendly musical,” he said. “There are big, beautiful dance numbers, and the finale is spectacular. It sends everybody off with great holiday spirit.” We caught up with Quinn, who lives in Astoria, Queens, with his husband, Antonios Michelakis, and their 4-month-old son, Manoli, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? It’s hard to choose a favorite food, but my rule of thumb is always that local is better. Whether I’m on tour with a show or on vacation, when I go into a bar with draught beer, my first question is always about a local IPA. As for food, if I’m by the ocean, it’s about the local oyster. Chicago? Deep dish pizza. New Orleans? Beignets. Des Moines? Apparently crab Rangoon pizza. You get the idea.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I have forever wanted to go to London. I want to see as many shows on the West End as I can and just wander the streets. It’s always been a dream destination, so I’m hoping to check it off the list soon.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? As silly as it sounds, I cannot travel without my neck pillow. It’s such a problem for me that when I have forgotten it — which has happened at least twice — I have purchased a new one in the airport.

Aisle or window? Always a window. How else do I prop myself up on my new neck pillow?

Favorite childhood travel memory? My favorite . . . has nothing to do with a fancy destination but instead how we got there. For a time we had a Ford Escort station wagon and we’d pack it to the brim with luggage and snacks. It was so full that with the three of us in it, if you were stuck in the back, you had exactly enough space to sit, facing front. We all piled in and drove to Disney World. The drive was 24 hours (split up over two days) and we had Neil Diamond as a soundtrack. I’m not sure what my mom was thinking, but it’s an all-time favorite. We did that drive four summers straight.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Probably food related. Being a dancer, I’m very health conscious. It’s a disciplined life that involves the gym and class as a regular part of our routines. When I travel for fun, all of the second thoughts go out the window, and I say yes to anything on the dinner table.

Best travel tip? The best travel trip I could give, though it’s hard to follow myself, is only pack what you need. I am notorious for overpacking. I bring six outfits for two days; 20 pairs of socks for a week. It really makes no sense, and if you can resist it, I say do.

