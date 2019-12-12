“When you get up in the morning, put your Dr. [Christine] Blasey Ford blazer on. Put your Hillary Clinton pantsuit on. These are the passports and the fabrics that we need to go out into the world that we can use like a superhero cape. That’s how we’re going to change the world. Because the system wasn’t designed for us,” Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe, Yousafzai, and Westover were the conference’s keynote speakers. Rapinoe talked about the World Cup soccer performance that gripped the nation and inspired conversations about equal pay.

World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe joined girls’ education activist Malala Yousafzai and memoirist Tara Westover at the Massachusetts Conference for Women in Boston Thursday and encouraged the audience to find their voices and elevate women.

Massachusetts Conference for Women speaker Malala Yousafzai. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Rapinoe said her iconic World Cup pose with her arms extended and chin lifted -- one of 2019′s most recognizable images -- was an invitation to anyone who supported the team.

“I did [the pose] once before, but it certainly took on a whole different meaning. It’s totally a clapback to any detractors, but it’s also a welcome to everyone else .... It’s just a joyful defiance, [expletive]-eating grin, chin tipped up," Rapinoe said.

Yousafzai took the stage before Rapinoe. The University of Oxford student who has long advocated for education for girls and women, Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban in Pakistan in 2012 for attending school. She went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at age 17.

“Education is more than just learning and reading, it is an emancipation for women and girls,” Yousafzai said. “There are girls out there waiting for us to raise our voices for them. And I wanted that. I wanted people to speak out for me when I was out of school .... There are millions of Malalas out there and they need our voice.”

Mass. Women's Conference speaker Tara Westover, shown in a 2019 file photo receiving her honorary degree at the Northeastern University graduation at TD Garden. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Westover found her voice when she first set foot in a classroom at 17 years old. She grew up on a remote mountain in Idaho with Mormon survivalists who were opposed to public education and the government. Westover studied on her own for a college entrance exam and ultimately earned a doctorate degree from the University of Cambridge.

“When I was growing up, I think I thought feminism was a cuss word. Like something you weren’t supposed to say out loud or you’d turn into one. Although that did turn out to be true,” Westover said.

“What I learned from feminism is that you don’t have to believe other things about yourself. You have to come up with your own ideas about who you are and what you’re capable of doing.”

Other big names at the two-day conference included actress-activist Yara Shahidi and journalist Kara Swisher.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.