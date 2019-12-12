The list ranks Johnson, a Milton resident, as the seventh most powerful woman in the world, with Redstone coming in at number 25. Johnson is the chief executive officer of Boston-based Fidelity Investments and is worth $15.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Businesswomen and local residents Abigail Johnson , Shari Redstone , and Anne Finucane rank higher than Queen Elizabeth II and Ivanka Trump on the 2019 Forbes’ list of the world’s 100 most powerful women.

Redstone, a Westwood resident, is the chairwoman of the media empire ViacomCBS and the daughter of media titan Sumner Redstone. Finucane, the vice chairwoman of Bank of America and a longtime Lincoln resident, ranks at 39.

It’s all pretty striking. After all, the Queen of England ranks as the 40th most powerful woman in the world, according to the Forbes list, and Trump comes in 42nd.

Anne M. Finucane speaks during the 2019 annual dinner honoring her for receiving the Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership on Thursday, Oct. 24. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, tops the 2019 most powerful women list, and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg rounds out the list at number 100.

Thunberg was named Time’s Person of the Year on Wednesday.

