In my generation, the oldest cousin is about 20 years older than the youngest. The older cousins once baby-sat the younger ones. Somewhere along the way, the younger ones started to baby-sit the older ones’ kids. Those kids now have kids. Although we’ve attempted to tally the cousins, no one bothers to classify who is a first cousin, or a cousin once removed. We may even refer to cousins of our cousins as cousins. Some friends have been with us for so long, they are now cousin-ed too.

My cousins have attempted to compile an accurate head count of how many of us there are. Since we descend from a family of eight siblings, there are plenty, varying in age and personality. Counting cousins requires a calculator at some point, as we try to list in birth order, but eventually devolve into yelling out names and yelling over one another.

As much as we cultivate the cousinhood, there is one classification among the clan: membership in Cousin Team A or Cousin Team B.

I’m not sure who named the teams, but likely it was a member of Team A. The people in this collection are prompt, and bring everything they were assigned to bring to a family gathering, plus extra. They have neat, cursive handwriting immediately identifiable on an envelope. They plan the parties, but don’t drink at them because they’re sure they’ll have to get some Team B members home. Team A-ers get in Black Friday lines to check items off their carefully written lists. They have the family address file up-to-date, and if they don’t, they know who does. They remember who said what to whom in 1978, and they know each cousin’s middle name. They follow all rules and point out when others don’t. They’re the honor roll students of the past, and the organizers of today.

Team B members are their contrast. They are the karaoke crew, the mixologists, the “party-starts-when-I-get-there” cousins. They need reminders to show up, and they need reminders of why. Team B-ers have been known to give impromptu concerts from atop a park bench, and to surf each others’ backs on a dance floor. They might know what town their cousins live in but don’t know their actual addresses. They’ve been asked to leave places, but more often they know everyone in the place. If there is a Yankee swap at a party, they buy an inappropriate gift at a drugstore on the way. They remember the most embarrassing things their cousins have done since 1978. They ignore rules and giggle when Team A strictly follows each. They laugh harder when Team A tries to impose rules on them.

There are a few who blur team lines. They might display attributes of both, at any given time. Some are reformed Team B members who now behave more conventionally, so have been reassigned to Team A. Others resist assignment and declare their independence, sparking debate among the staunch members of both teams. Sometimes there is politicking from the unelected, unappointed, but obvious leaders of each team, as they try to convince the nonconformists where they belong.

When new cousins are born, we attempt to guess which team they will eventually join. A baby who eats sand is a solid Team B recruit. Any cousin who reads by preschool is Team A bound.

Although we have teams, we don’t team up against each other. As we get older, with some of our parents gone, we need one another even more. We need the rule followers and the rule breakers, and all the fun these contrasts create. Some of us have been together since well before 1978, but we continue to welcome new members happily, updating the incomplete cousin head count along the way. We may be Team A, we may be Team B, but we are cousins, never removed.

Stacey Curran is a writer in Wakefield.