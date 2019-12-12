In their announcement, the commission amended a quarantine put in place Nov. 12, which effectively banned the sale of cannabis vaping products as the commission waited for more information about which products have caused at least 93 confirmed and probable vaping illnesses in Massachusetts.

Any products sold must be manufactured Thursday or later, according to the order from the Cannabis Control Commission, so it’s not clear when customers will actually be able to start buying vaping products in stores again.

Massachusetts marijuana stores will soon be able to sell vaping products again after cannabis regulators announced Thursday the retailers can sell any products that are newly manufactured and tested for specific contaminants.

Starting at Thursday afternoon, marijuana stores were allowed to sell products manufactured that day or later once they have been tested for vitamin E acetate and other contaminants, including heavy metals. Vitamin E acetate has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a likely culprit — though not the only one — for the vaping illnesses that have killed at least 52 people nationwide.

Cannabis vaping products that were manufactured before Dec. 12 will remain quarantined.

A representative for New England Treatment Access, which has dispensaries in Brookline and Northampton, said the company plans to get their newly manufactured vape cartridges to state labs for testing within 24 to 48 hours. But it will ultimately fall on the labs to determine how quickly those tests can be done and — as a result — how quickly the products get on store shelves.

At MCR Labs, one of the state’s licensed independent testing laboratories, the typical turnaround time for products is between three and five business days, said CEO Michael Kahn.

“If we have a huge onslaught, of course it’ll take longer,” he said. “We’re doing our best.”

Moving forward, manufacturers will be required to list ingredients in vape cartridges such as additives, thickening and thinning agents, and terpenes — a requirement unanimously endorsed by the commission in September, shortly before Governor Charlie Baker announced the temporary ban of all vaping product sales.

Retailers that sell vaping products will also be required to post a disclaimer, including an insert with the product itself, that states: “This product has been tested for contaminants, including Vitamin E Acetate, with no adverse findings. WARNING: Vaporizer Products may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled."

Marijuana stores are also allowed Thursday to begin selling cannabis flower vaporizers and vape pens, as long as the latter does not have any cannabis concentrate included.

As part of an investigation into the vaping illnesses, the commission in November had an independent laboratory test 91 vaping product samples from 19 different licensees. The lab did not identify “detectable levels of vitamin E acetate” in any of the samples. The commission collected 126 additional products from 22 different licensees this month and is waiting on the results of those tests.

The commission said that “based on initial testing results” from the December samples, it is still determining whether the products “exceed the heavy metals threshold.”

The news from the commission comes just one day after officials from the state’s Department of Public Health voted to lift the ban on the sale of nicotine vaping products, though with specific restrictions on how those products can be sold. Retailers will be required to post warning signs moving forward, and starting in June, the sale of menthol and mint cigarettes will be banned. A 75 percent excise tax will also be tacked onto nicotine vapes in June.

David Torrisi, executive director of the Commonwealth Dispensary Association, lauded commission executive director Shawn Collins for his “thorough, thoughtful, collaborative, and evidence-based approach,” and said Massachusetts will continue to lead the way nationally on cannabis policy.

“When Governor Baker’s ban went into effect, the CDA and its members quickly stood up, leading with a set of policy recommendations that build upon what is already the nation’s first and most stringent independent product testing requirements,” he said in a statement. “These policies bring common-sense solutions that will mitigate known and potential health risks, increasing critical safety and education for patients and consumers alike.”





Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.