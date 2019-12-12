Tsarnaev was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to death for his role in the April 2013 blasts, which killed three people including an 8-year-old Dorchester boy and wounded more than 260 others. Tsarnaev and his older brother and co-assailant, Tamerlan, also killed an MIT police officer while they were on the run.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Tsarnaev, 26, will each have an hour to present their arguments before the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston. The proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

An appellate court will hear oral arguments Thursday in Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s appeal of his conviction and death sentence.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s lawyers at trial admitted he participated in the bombings but said he was under the sway of his domineering older brother, who was killed in a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the attack.

Defense attorneys will also argue that trial Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. erroneously withheld evidence from jurors that Tsarnaev’s older brother and accomplice, Tamerlan, had brutally killed three people two years earlier — a point that could have bolstered their argument that Tamerlan was the mastermind of the bombing and, had he lived to be tried, the only one deserving of a death sentence.

In legal filings over the last year, Tsarnaev’s lawyers maintained that the trial should never have been held in Boston.

Before the trial got underway, O’Toole rejected the argument, saying he had set up a screening process that would filter out any juror bias.

But defense lawyers pointed to discoveries during the course of the trial that jurors may have withheld information about their past knowledge of the case: The foreperson, for instance, “hid 22 Twitter posts in which she had mourned the victims, praised police officers who would testify at trial, and called Tsarnaev a ‘piece of garbage,’ ” according to court records.

A second juror, according to court records, “started a Facebook discussion about the jury selection process, during which a friend urged him to ‘play the part,’ ‘get on the jury,’ and ‘send’ Tsarnaev ‘to jail where he will be taken care of.’ ”

Prosecutors have argued in court records that the actual circumstances of the social media posts do not show the jurors were biased, and O’Toole downplayed them at the time. Before the jury was empaneled, he rejected a defense request to disqualify the jurors, saying that the arguments were “speculative,” and that the social media posts do not “suggest a bias that would be harmful to jury impartiality in this case.”

Defense attorneys argued that the effort to screen out juror bias proved to be “hollow,” and that the jurors’ failure to disclose their familiarity with the case showed it was impossible to pick a fair panel of jurors in Boston. They pointed to an appeals court decision in a separate case that came after Tsarnaev’s trial.

The ruling, which came out of a federal court in Puerto Rico and would guide the appeals court deliberations in Boston, found that pretrial publicity about a case could be enough to taint a jury pool. In certain circumstances, the appeals court ruling found, such publicity should force the relocation of a trial to a new venue.

Tsarnaev is currently incarcerated at a federal supermax prison in Colorado and is not expected to attend Thursday’s highly anticipated hearing. It could be months before the appellate court renders its decision.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.