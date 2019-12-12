Suhey Martinez Gil, 38, said her 18-year-old daughter Beyoncé was walking their two chihuahuas near East 8th Street when Oreo locked eyes with what her daughter said looked like a large dog in the distance.

Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified that a dog had been attacked by a coyote at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday while being walked in a park in South Boston, spokeswoman Katie Gronendyke said.

A 10-year-old chihuahua named Oreo was attacked by a coyote in South Boston on Tuesday and is now so traumatized that he barely moves, the dog’s owner said Thursday.

“When Oreo started to walk back toward her, that’s when the coyote ran toward my dog and picked him up,” Martinez Gil said. “[The coyote] bit him in the chest. He picked him up, and he shook him, and my daughter started screaming for help and crying.”

Neighbors started to come out to help, and the coyote dropped Oreo and ran toward one of the good Samaritans, Martinez Gil said. Eventually, the group of neighbors was able to scare the coyote away.

Beyoncé took Oreo to the Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain, where he stayed overnight. He has extensive injuries, including broken ribs, a bruised lung, large puncture wounds, and swelling in his brain, Martinez Gil said.

Martinez Gil said Oreo is so traumatized from the attack that he doesn’t want to move even to eat, and she has to hand feed him.

“There shouldn’t be coyotes in the city,” Martinez Gil said. “I was mortified and scared [Oreo] was going to die. ... Neighbors and the public should be aware when walking their animals to be vigilant and have eyes everywhere because they’re just coming out of nowhere.”

