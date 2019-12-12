Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and these lucrative new baseball contracts finally have me thinking I’m in the wrong line of work. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

date 2019-12-12

Anyone who pays close attention to campaign donations in Rhode Island has probably noticed that the political action committee run by the influential state correctional officers’ union seems to contribute an awful lot to state lawmakers.

Turns out the group has given too much.

The Rhode Island Board of Elections voted this week to fine union president Richard Ferruccio $1,020 for allowing the PAC to exceed the state’s $25,000 annual cap on aggregate campaign contributions in each of the last three years. Ferruccio agreed to pay the penalty in a consent order with the board.

The union has a strong presence at the State House, often weighing in on various criminal justice reform issues and most recently opposing a plan to temporarily close the high security unit at the Adult Correctional Institution while a new unit is built. It’s also not shy about issuing endorsements during election season.

Richard Hahn, the PAC’s treasurer, apologized to the board for the violations and said the union has instituted new policies to ensure it complies with state law, according to an audit published this week.

The board found that the PAC exceeded the state donation limit by $4,075 in 2017, $1,350 in 2018 and $4,775 through the first three quarters in 2019. Among the contributions it made this year were $1,000 each to Congressman James Langevin, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.

The correctional officers’ union wasn’t the only one slapped with a fine from the board this week.

Christopher Buffery, who chairs a PAC run by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, agreed to a $350 fine for exceeding the $25,000 state limit in 2018. And former Providence City Council candidate Raymond Berarducci agreed to a $2,000 fine for accepting a loan for his campaign from a family member.

