On Aug. 13, 2017, at around 10:30 p.m., Douglas Dematos, 34, was driving a jet ski on the Merrimack River when he hit the back of a jet ski that had Isabelle DaSilva, of Lowell, and another man on it. The collision caused DaSilva to be thrown into the water, the district attorney’s office, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and Chelmsford police said in a statement.

A Lowell man pleaded guilty Monday to driving a jet ski while drunk, causing a 2017 crash in Chelmsford that killed a 16-year-old girl, and was sentenced to six years in prison, the Middlesex District attorney’s office announced Thursday.

DaSilva could not be found after the crash. Chelmsford police responded, and DaSilva’s body was recovered around 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, officials said.

Officers at the scene saw that Dematos appeared drunk, and his blood test revealed that he was well above the legal limit, officials said.

Dematos pleaded guilty in Middlesex County Superior Court in Lowell to charges of operating a jet ski while under the influence of alcohol, causing a death, officials said. He was sentenced to six years in state prison.

The investigation was conducted by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, Chelmsford police, and Massachusetts Environmental Police. Chelmsford fire, State Police, and the Lowell police and fire dive team assisted in the recovery of DaSilva.

