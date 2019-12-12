About $340 million is up for grabs in the Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday, which is the 14th largest jackpot in the game’s history, lottery officials said.
Massachusetts residents are eligible for the jackpot if they buy a $2 Mega Millions ticket before 10:45 p.m. Friday, the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement. Lottery officials will draw the winning numbers at 11 p.m. in Atlanta.
“Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is the game’s largest since June 7, when a $530 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California. Friday’s drawing will be the 23rd since the jackpot was last hit September 24, when a $227 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Texas,” the statement said.
The winner can take home a cash prize of $240.8 million, lottery officials said. The game started in 1996.
Each jackpot starts at $40 million and climbs each time there are no winning tickets. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 300 million, according to lottery officials.
Mega Millions tickets are available in 44 states, the US Virgin Islands, and Washington, D.C., lottery officials said.
The winner must match five numbers between 1 and 70 and one number between 1 and 25, according to the lottery. Ticket holders can win $1 million if they match all five numbers between 1 and 70, but the odds are one in 12.6 million.
