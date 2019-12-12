About $340 million is up for grabs in the Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday, which is the 14th largest jackpot in the game’s history, lottery officials said.

Massachusetts residents are eligible for the jackpot if they buy a $2 Mega Millions ticket before 10:45 p.m. Friday, the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement. Lottery officials will draw the winning numbers at 11 p.m. in Atlanta.

“Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is the game’s largest since June 7, when a $530 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California. Friday’s drawing will be the 23rd since the jackpot was last hit September 24, when a $227 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Texas,” the statement said.