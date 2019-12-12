The 42-year-old Provincetown resident picked it up and took a closer look. It was a glass Coke bottle, and there was a piece of paper tucked inside it.

Joshua Mendes was walking along the beach in Provincetown when he noticed something interesting in the sand.

Joshua Mendes found a decades-old message in this bottle. Paul Mendes (custom credit)/Paul Mendes

The message inside the bottle turned out to be a handwritten note from an 11-year-old girl in Maine named Jenny Brown. It was dated May 14, 1983. The return address was a post office box in Jonesport, a coastal town in Maine that’s 197 nautical miles away from Provincetown.

“It was half buried in the sand,” said his father, Paul Mendes, 73.

The elder Mendes said his son enjoys walking on the beach and has discovered bottles containing messages in the past, but they’re “usually a week old.”

“He was surprised,” he said.

Mendes said his son found the bottle two days before Thanksgiving on a stretch of beach about a mile away from the Race Point Ranger Station.

Mendes said he spoke to Jenny Brown by phone Tuesday, and she recalled tossing a bottle into the water with a friend of hers decades ago.

“She said she remembered doing it,” he said.

According to the Bangor Daily News, Brown still resides in Jonesport.









