“[Tempesta] heard the suspect yell at the clerk ... and saw that he had a large knife in his hand and was displaying it in a threatening manner,” Newton police wrote in a report. “[Tempesta] drew his service firearm and repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the knife. After being repeatedly told to drop the knife by [Tempesta], the suspect finally dropped it and attempted to flee.”

Newton police Lieutenant Dave Tempesta was at Corner Mini Mart at 3 Border St. around 2:08 p.m. on Dec. 3 when he heard a commotion, police said. Thomas Paul Zekos, 30, of Shrewsbury had allegedly pointed a large knife at the clerk.

A police officer shopping at a convenience store in Newton confronted and tackled a man who allegedly threatened a clerk with a knife and was stealing cash from a register, Newton police said.

Advertisement

Tempesta tackled Zekos and struggled with him until more officers arrived to help, police said.

“He came inside my store to buy a lottery ticket,” said the clerk, Chunabati Patel. ”After two minutes, this robbery guy came inside my counter and opened the knife and he said, ‘Open the register.’ The cop was behind me and said, ‘What happened, Charlie? Who’s stealing?’ The cop came to my register and opened a gun and said, ‘Put the knife down! Put the knife down!’ ”

Police said they are proud of Tempesta for stopping the robber, and the store clerk also expressed gratitude.

“It was the first time I’ve been robbed. I’m scared,” Patel said. “He’s my good friend. I love him.”

Zekos was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 years or older, armed and masked robbery, resisting arrest, and other assault charges, said Lawrence Okstein, assistant clerk magistrate at Newton District Court.

Advertisement

Zekos was arraigned in Newton District Court Dec. 4 and was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, Okstein said. At the hearing on Dec. 10, Zekos was once again ordered held without bail. He is next set to appear in court Jan. 10, Okstein said.

Globe Correspondent Maria Lovato contributed to this report.



