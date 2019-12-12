Police are investigating the suspicious death of a young woman after her body was found in the basement of a home in Burlington with another body Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said Thursday.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington police responded to a 911 call from a home on McCafferty Way. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man in the basement of the home, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

The man’s death is not considered suspicious, but the woman’s death is being investigated. The individuals knew each other, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, Ryan said.