fb-pixel

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a young woman after her body was found in the basement of a home in Burlington with another body Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said Thursday.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington police responded to a 911 call from a home on McCafferty Way. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man in the basement of the home, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

The man’s death is not considered suspicious, but the woman’s death is being investigated. The individuals knew each other, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, Ryan said.

Advertisement

The incident is being investigated by the district attorney’s office, Burlington police, and State Police.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.