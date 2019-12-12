A water main near Newport Avenue and Myrtle Street broke around 10:21 a.m., Quincy police Sergeant Karyn Barkas said. The water flooded Newport Avenue up to the intersection with Hancock Street, she said.

Flooding from a broken water main caused road closures in Quincy on Thursday, and traffic on Hancock Street is being detoured through the evening commute, police said.

Traffic going both ways on Newport Avenue was diverted Thursday morning, but the flooding was brought under control and the road was reopened, Quincy police tweeted at 12:11 p.m.

However, Hancock Street was partially closed so work could be done to fix the pipe. The southbound side is closed from Newport Avenue to Myrtle Street, and one lane of travel is open on the northbound side. The restrictions are expected to remain in place until at least midnight, Barkas said.

