A signal problem caused delays on the Orange Line at the Forest Hills station during the morning commute Thursday, the T said.
The MBTA confirmed the delays via Twitter.
“#MBTA #OrangeLine Update: Delays of up to 15 minutes due to a signal problem at Forest Hills,” the T tweeted at 8:15 a.m. “The Signal Department is on scene and continuing to work on the issue.”
The signal issue came two days after service was halted on the Green Line for a couple of hours because of a power problem related to smoky conditions coming from electric wiring overhead.
Green Line riders during that incident posted video clips of smoke inside the Park Street station, and one frustrated patron told the Globe that it’s “not cool that you have to take a bunch of hoops to get around the area because of what I believe to be poorly maintained power systems.”
