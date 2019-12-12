On Monday, however, the street he’d become so familiar with during his daily commute looked decidedly ... different .

Ben Hackney often took note of the patchy, uneven pavement along Brook Road in Quincy each morning as he walked the short distance from the Red Line’s Quincy Adams Station to his job nearby.

Make no mistake — the craggy, rugged terrain remained the same. But scrawled across a portion of the black asphalt, where work had recently been done by National Grid, was a biting message aimed at the utility company, one that called the business out for apparently failing to adequately resurface the road after digging a trench to fix a gas leak underground.

“N-Grid,” said the ornery note, which was spray-painted in bright pink capital letters. “Fix the street [expletives].”

Hackney, a Northeastern University student, found the message humorous. He immediately snapped a picture of the blunt missive before posting it to a Reddit page for the Boston community, along with the headline, “An impassioned Quincy native wants NGrid to fix the street.” Jokes and snarky remarks ensued.

But National Grid seemed to get the point. Within a day of the image going online, a crew contracted by the utility service was dispatched to the site to make the needed road repairs, Hackney said, answering the crass request that had been plainly spelled out for them — presumably by a fed-up resident.

“I saw them, literally, the next day, on Tuesday, as I was walking out to grab lunch,” he said in a telephone interview. “They had a crew out there fixing the exact spot I had pointed out in the photo.”

Hackney posted a follow-up picture to Reddit on Wednesday, showing that the work had indeed been completed; the message was mostly erased. He said someone who spoke to a worker repairing the street this week was told “their boss had seen the post on Facebook” and dispatched them in response.

“It’s actually a bit better paved over,” Hackney said. “There’s no lip under it now, and there’s no bumps anymore.”

Christopher Walker, chief of staff for Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, said the road conditions deemed unfavorable by the person who wrote the message were the result of repairs National Grid made to an underground gas leak on Brook Road back in September.

He said the city does its best to keep an eye on these types of projects, which have an “infrastructure component.“

Walker said while the city maintains a good working relationship with the utility company, National Grid had to be reminded several times by the city’s Department of Public Works to return to Brook Road to make further street repairs.

“Ultimately,” he said, “everything falls on the shoulders of the city. But in this case, it’s a matter of getting National Grid to complete work.”

Walker said this was the first time he’s ever encountered a situation where a person took drastic measures to make a statement about a problem with a road.

In the future, he added, residents should utilize the city’s constituent services app if they want to lodge complaints about needed repairs. He said officials “certainly never advise name-calling or graffiti-ing to get a point across."

“Just call us," Walker said. ”We stay on top of these things; we push National Grid when necessary. If we know about it, and if it’s lingering, we can generally get the job done on behalf of the constituent.”

National Grid did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hackney said the reason he thinks his post “blew up” online this week was a combination of things. Yes, the use of foul language was eye-catching and made for good online fodder. But he said he also thinks it’s because people, in general, are fed up with the state of many Massachusetts roadways.

“It was a boiling point,” he said, ”and inspired something in them to write this.”

He said the spray-painted message reminded him of a similar tactic used by a person trying to get potholes filled on roads in England earlier this year.

In a private Facebook group for Quincy residents, where gripes, complaints, and updates about activities and events around the city are posted and shared, some members declared the unidentified person behind the crude message to National Grid a “hero.”

“That’s how you do it Quincy,” one person wrote, beneath a link to a story about the street getting repaired after the message was written and went viral.

A second person said the method could perhaps be a “new, innovative way to get things done” in Quincy.

For Hackney, the student, he was just glad he could help out in some way.

“That was the goal, somewhat, actually,” he said, “amplifying the voice of one this individual. You know, this might not have been seen by many people otherwise.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.