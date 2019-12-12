A state trooper and a suspect were injured during an altercation Thursday on a highway in Amesbury, authorities said.

State Police confirmed the incident via Twitter around 12:35 p.m.

“Investigation under way into altercation between a trooper and a suspect on Route 495 S/B, just prior to x54 in #Amesbury,” the agency tweeted. “Injuries to both. Details still developing. More info will be released as appropriate.”