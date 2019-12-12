Brockton police are investigating a two-car collision that sent an SUV crashing into a house on Centre Street, according to police spokesman Darren Duarte.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a Subaru SUV was traveling east on Centre Street and a Honda Accord pulled out of Gladstone Street. The Honda struck the SUV, which then crashed into the house, Duarte said.
The 50-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was taken to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital for evaluation. The 35-year-old Brockton man who was driving the Honda did not suffer any injuries, he said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.