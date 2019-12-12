Two men were taken to Falmouth Hospital, he said.

One victim, a woman in her 70s, suffered multiple stab wounds and was MedFlighted to Boston, according to Mashpee Fire Captain Joseph Peltier.

Three people were injured in a stabbing incident in Mashpee early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the condo complex at 195 Falmouth Road at approximately 2:35 a.m. Thursday and encountered a man bleeding from a wound on his head. The woman was found inside unit 16A of the complex, Peltier said.

Police used a Taser to subdue the perpetrator, he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

