Three people were injured in a stabbing incident in Mashpee early Thursday morning, authorities said.
One victim, a woman in her 70s, suffered multiple stab wounds and was MedFlighted to Boston, according to Mashpee Fire Captain Joseph Peltier.
Two men were taken to Falmouth Hospital, he said.
Firefighters responded to the condo complex at 195 Falmouth Road at approximately 2:35 a.m. Thursday and encountered a man bleeding from a wound on his head. The woman was found inside unit 16A of the complex, Peltier said.
Police used a Taser to subdue the perpetrator, he said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Advertisement
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.