The weather was likely to blame for a gas leak at the intersection of Haverhill and Ames streets in Lawrence on Wednesday, officials said.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian F. Moriarty said the weather probably caused the ground to move and resulted in the leak.
“It’s been fixed,” he said.
Moriarty said such ground movement is “sometimes called a frost heave," and happens naturally.
“There was no human error involved,” he said.
At 5:21 p.m. Wednesday Moriarty tweeted that fire crews and Columbia Gas were at the scene.
The repairs were completed early Thursday morning, he said.
In his tweet, Moriarty noted that there was “no fire” and “no explosions.”
Advertisement
The city’s gas lines have been under increased scrutiny since September 2018, when dozens of homes and businesses in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover were damaged by gas explosions and fires, and 18-year-old Leonel Rondon of Lawrence was crushed to death when a chimney fell onto him.
Update: Columbia Gas crews have completed repairs at Haverhill St. and Ames in Lawrence. Roads are open for travel.— Columbia Gas MA (@ColumbiaGasMA) December 12, 2019
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.