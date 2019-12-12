A woman was taken to the hospital after an apparent shooting in Hudson on Thursday afternoon, and an investigation is underway, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on Howe Street. A preliminary investigation indicates shots were fired into a vehicle, authorities said, and a woman was taken to an area hospital.

“The investigation into the incident is open and ongoing,” and no arrests have been made, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Hudson Police Chief Michael Burks said in a statement.