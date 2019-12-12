BLUE HILL, Maine (AP) — There's no Tinder for waterfowl, but that didn't stop a Maine bird owner from trying to find a match for a mourning duckling.

One of Chris Morris' ducks, Yellow Duck, lost its mate to a hungry bobcat a couple of weeks ago at Morris' yard in Blue Hill. Morris, a 31-year-old special education teacher, drew up a singles ad for Yellow Duck, and placed it on a community bulletin board at a local grocery store.

The ad declares: “Duck seeking duck. Lonesome runner duck seeks companion. Partner recently deceased.” It also includes an e-mail address dedicated to the dating search, and states, “serious replies only.”