As he fired off dozens of tweets and retweets on Thursday morning, Trump lashed out at the Swedish teenager, suggesting she “chill” and “go to a good old fashioned movie."

Trump was among the finalists for Time’s Person of the Year, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the anonymous whistle-blower who sparked the impeachment inquiry, and the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

President Trump called Time magazine’s selection of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for Person of the Year “so ridiculous” in a tweet on Thursday morning, criticizing the 16-year-old for an “anger management problem.”

Thunberg quickly clapped back, updating her Twitter bio to say she was “working on her anger management problem.” It’s a tactic she’s used before against mockery from Trump. In September, he dismissed her warnings of widespread ecosystem collapse and tweeted sarcastically that she seemed like “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” Thunberg trolled Trump by incorporating the phrase into her Twitter bio.

Advertisement

A screenshot of Thunberg's Twitter bio.

Time praised Thunberg’s efforts to draw attention to climate change as it honored her as the Person of the Year Wednesday, calling her message a “simple truth, delivered by a teenage girl in a fateful moment.” She made headlines earlier this year as she crossed the Atlantic Ocean by sailboat after swearing off emissions-producing air travel, and blasted world leaders in a speech to the United Nations in September for inaction over rising global temperatures. She warned the assembly that if they did not act, “We will never forgive you."

As her profile rose, she became subject to heated attacks, often from right-wing commentators. Despite widespread evidence, Trump does not believe in climate change and has called it a hoax.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.