What a nasty piece of work Barr is. He’s again engaged in a mendacious attack on the Justice Department he leads, openly criticizing the Inspector General’s conclusion that the FBI had legitimate reasons to investigate the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, prior to the 2016 election. Barr excoriates the FBI for having "launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.” That, by the way, was also Barr’s stance before he became attorney general, and likely why Trump chose him to replace Jeff Sessions.

As “The Godfather” taught us, a consigliere is a close, trusted advisor, a person whose ferocity operates without end to thwart all opponents in times of discord and hostility. That is what Barr is this to the president. And make no mistake, Barr has no interest in saving democracy — his sole mission is saving Trump’s corrupt presidency.

Trashing DOJ is an established Barr tactic. Last spring, his four-page summary of the Mueller Report was riddled with strategic omissions and outright lies, including his false declaration that Trump had been exonerated. Former special counsel Robert Mueller did no such thing. Yet since the redacted report itself had yet to be released, Barr used his letter to skew public opinion and foster Trump’s charge that the investigation into whether his campaign was complicit in Russian interference in the 2016 elections was a “witch hunt.”

Barr champions a presidency above the law with unlimited power, as if the Constitution doesn’t explicitly demand checks and balances from the judiciary and legislative branches of our government. Then, speaking at a Justice Department ceremony earlier this month, Barr suggested that communities protesting police violence that “don’t give that support and respect . . . might find themselves without the police protection they need.”

That sounds a lot like Trump threatening to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine unless it launched an investigation into former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Even as House Democrats move closer to voting on whether to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, there’s also an argument to be made for impeaching Barr. Don’t let your eyes stray from what this lawless lawman is up to because he is always up to something designed to abuse his own power and bury democracy under Trump’s authoritarianism.

Barr has often been called been Trump’s Roy Cohn, a man described in Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes” as “the polestar of human evil.” Cohn, the lawyer who helped send Ethel Rosenberg to the electric chair in 1953 for crimes she did not commit, was Trump’s longtime mentor in New York, teaching him the dirty tricks that inform his presidency. In 1986, Cohn was disbarred for “dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation.”

From Cohn to Michael Cohen to Rudy Giuliani, Trump has always been represented by men unbound by laws or truth in their efforts to protect his interests. Yet none have held the enormous power Barr is using so recklessly and without accountability — in service of the criminal enterprise occupying the White House. Every move Barr makes counter to the Constitution defines him as manifestly unworthy of being this nation’s top law enforcement official. He is no less dangerous or dishonorable than the president.

When I see Barr, I’m reminded of the moment when Walter White, the chemistry teacher turned Heisenberg the meth kingpin on the TV drama “Breaking Bad,” realizes he needs an attorney. Jesse Pinkman, his partner in crime, bluntly sets him straight. “Seriously, when the going gets tough, you don’t want a criminal lawyer. You want a CRI-MIN-AL lawyer.”

Heisenberg had “Better Call Saul” Goodman. The president has William Barr.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.