Yvonne Abraham’s commentary “This reformed shopaholic is no longer buying in” (Page A1, Nov. 28) couldn’t have come at a more perfect time, with the holiday season upon us. In a nonjudgmental way, Abraham shares with her readers the environmental impact of purchases we would never guess were so harmful to the environment — from shoes to most of our clothing and more. Just about everything is petroleum based and deadly to the planet. Holiday gifts, particularly children’s toys, are almost all plastic.

There are alternatives. For the adults on your list, for example, perhaps a donation to their favorite environmental group, or a gift certificate to a local nursery.