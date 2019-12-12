Re “At Harvard, a class war” by Adrian Walker (Metro, Dec. 9): Without graduate student labor, American research universities would not function.

If graduate students did not teach laboratory and discussion sections, grade papers and exams, staff office hours, write homework problems, publish journal articles, present at conferences, invent intellectual property, and conduct research in archives, in the field, or in laboratories, who would? Professors can’t do it all, and aren’t going to.

Even the richest, most prestigious, and best equipped university in the world cannot work without its graduate students. Harvard should start treating them as the workers they are.