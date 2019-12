In the Dec. 11 letter “Uplifting story makes an impact,” a reader writes, “The outreach … just goes to show, once again, that good people are the norm.”

Perhaps Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said she and her family would have been in danger of starving to death had the new food stamp rules been in place in 2008, could have walked into any church in her neighborhood and asked for help.

She would not have starved.