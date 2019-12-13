As much as Hamill is obviously a face of the franchise, we’ve fallen in love with Ridley’s mix of spunkiness and British-accented grace. And for all the zen-swordsman cool that Luke projected over the years, wasn’t he a tad whiny to start?

With the “Star Wars” cast making one final charge into battle in “The Rise of Skywalker,” the time seems ripe to crown the victors of the saga’s other star wars. Or maybe that should be star wars: the popularity contest that’s to some degree been waged between the current trilogy’s talent lineup and their counterparts in the earlier films. We submit the following scorecard for your approval:

Advertisement

Winner: Ridley

You know who Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) would pick in a face-off between Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Poe Dameron. Film Frame

Heroic pilot with charming roguish streak: Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) vs. Harrison Ford (Han Solo)

Both rebels have a way with a space yoke and a smirky bit of dialogue, but there’s no one quite like Han — his swagger has kept us chuckling for four decades.

Winner: Ford

Adam Driver, as Kylo Ren, in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfi

Evil unmasked: Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) vs. Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker)

We know, we know — Driver is the critics’ darling with the acclaimed filmography; Christensen, not so much. But in our humble opinion, what’s been meant to play as a darkly seductive turn from Driver has actually just been off-putting. Maybe we’re still peeved that the erstwhile Ben Solo gave his old man such a deflating send-off.

Winner: Christensen

John Boyega, as Finn, in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Industrial Light & Magic

Stormtrooper unmasked: John Boyega (Finn) vs. ?

It’s a little tricky to pinpoint a comp here. Han and Luke running around the Death Star in trooper armor? (“We’re all fine here now, thank you. How are you?”) “Attack of the Clones” actor Temuera Morrison appearing sans helmet as clone-trooper prototype Jango Fett? Whatever, it’s a statement about Finn’s uniqueness in the saga.

Advertisement

Winner: Boyega

Mark Hamill, as Luke Skywalker, gives a ride to Yoda (voice of Frank Oz) in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back." LUCASFILM LTD

Lovably wrinkly-and-diminutive alien sage: Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata) vs. Frank Oz (Yoda)

Kudos to motion-capture scene-stealer Nyong’o — if the credits hadn’t clued us in, we’d never in a million light-years have guessed it was the same actress from “12 Years a Slave” and “Black Panther” generating that voice. But a language all his own, Yoda spawned — not to mention a pop-culture sensation.

Winner: Oz

Bit players pumped just to be here: Daniel Craig (uncredited stormtrooper) vs. Jimmy Smits (Bail Organa)

Admittedly, there’s more to Smits’s prequel appearances as Princess Leia’s adoptive father than there is to Craig’s lark as a trooper monitoring interrogation subject Rey in “A Force Awakens.” But come on, it’s Bond, even under the helmet.

Winner: Craig



