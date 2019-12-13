There are plenty of reasons to fear for the future (see: the rest of the paper), but this one cuts deep. Or tries to. Professional gamer Tyler Blevins, more widely known under his gaming name Ninja (hang onto this fact for a second) recently appeared on Bon Appétit’s “ Back to Back Chef ” series, in which chef Carla Lalli Music attempted to verbally guide Ninja through the making of a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. Everything was going great until the second step, slicing bread, which Ninja couldn’t quite get his head (or bread knife) around, eventually carving out two lateral cross-section samples of the bread which seemed slicey enough. And there you have it. Millennials have killed sliced bread. I think that covers everything.

Advertisement

TIME PASSES

This week Time’s highly coveted — whoops typo I meant covered — Person of the Year distinction-plus-glamour-shot went to 16-year-old climate activist and Kimmy Gibbler from the Swedish version of “Full House,” Greta Thunberg. And while, yes, the big news was how You Know Who got mad and did You Know What, the other also-rans in the tight race the world’s most 2019-y person deserve some honorable mentions. Baby Yoda was the runaway Twitter favorite, though still has his whole life ahead of him, all 900 years of it. But the sadistic goose from Untitled Goose Game was also in the running/waddling; as was Sean Spicer in a lime green salsa blouse; as was Metallic Kanye; oh, and the cat from that meme. Kinda of a worldwide tie for last this year, folks.

OFFICE PARTY

If you’ve ever wondered what pool aerobics would look like if you could magically remove the pool, I recommend, very briefly, just long enough to get the general idea, watching footage of the “Mayor Pete” official campaign dance presently breaking out at rallies for presidential hopeful and supervisor-who-is-gonna-need-your keycard-back Pete Buttigieg. With choreography that draws from dance styles as varied as line dancing, jazzercise, prom chaperone, and physical therapy, it’s gaining steam fast. And health experts are warning that — My apologies, but I’m just now getting word of reports that at least a dozen people were seen performing what appears to be a Bloomberg dance. And this just in, another update: The Bloomberg dance is fake. Sorry for the emotional whirlwind there.

Advertisement

SINGULAR SENSATION

Merriam-Webster pulled a boss move waiting for everyone else to announce their Words of the Year before dropping theirs (we call that Big Dictionary Energy) and when they did, it landed with a thud that had thousands of logophobes phoning 911 for the grammar police. The (actually already quite common) singular “they” took top honors, as it “was looked up 313% more this year than last," “had a new sense added in September,” and “is increasingly common in both public and personal communication.” I am all about this linguistic win for trans and nonbinary folks who feel icky about “he” and “she." And if someone out there feels passionately that this use is misuse, I sure hope they can start keeping it to themselves. ;)



