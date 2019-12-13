Beyond honoring the memory of the legendary Percy Miracles (may he rest in peace), there was no reason for this album ever to come together — and for most of the decade there was no actual hope that it would. Little Brother was one of the early offspring of an Internet era that ate its young. Their return showed there was not only still ample space — and many open arms — but plenty of room to embrace their growth. The piercing wit and spot-on parodies are as sharp as ever, but so is their perspective. When Phonte raps, “My rate of jewels per verse is just perverse," he knows the key is passing them on.

“BANDANA” Freddie Gibbs and Madlib

It takes an extraterrestrial persona with an even more bonkers rap skill set to even consider stepping into the loops world of psychedelic samples and beat patterns that make up Madlib’s universe. (Think MF Doom and Mos Def.) But Freddie Gibbs is a martian, able to bend flows to his will. Their follow-up to 2015’s “Piñata” is somehow more trippy. Madlib throws out-of-nowhere samples like Donny Hathaway’s unreleased “Make It on Your Own” at Gibbs like Frisbees, and Gibbs catches them with ease.

“REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS” Dreamville

J. Cole’s invitation-only rap camp was the incubator for one of the most joyously unpredictable label compilations in recent memory. Pick a show-stealer — EARTHGANG, Buddy, Mereba, or J.I.D. — but Cole made sure he was more than a glorified chaperone by delivering some of his best verses in a year he loaded with gems.

“UKNOWWHATIMSAYIN” Danny Brown

Brown is an acquired taste and he prefers it that way. But if anyone knew how to capture the coming of age of a 38-year old Detroit oddball, it was Q-Tip, who served as executive producer.

“WWCD” Griselda

Call it relentless, call it shameless, but Griselda’s commitment to a grimy aesthetic where soul samples matter more than swag and rhymes carry as much weight as money is the most infectious part of their long-awaited group debut.

“IGOR” Tyler, The Creator

Tyler traded in grim shock-rap for rosy soundscapes years ago, but this may be his most fully-formed swing at the love stories he’s been trying to tell.

“RETROPOLITAN” Skyzoo

Unlocking “Illmatic”-era beats from Pete Rock was already a cheat code, but lacing them with rhymes encrypted strictly for Brooklyn-born head-nodders puts Skyzoo’s ode to ’90s-era hip-hop in its own category.

“FEVER” Megan Thee Stallion

“Hot Girl Summer” was the smash, but “Fever” was loaded with enough gloriously hilarious misandry to make Pimp C smile at the smack-talking sparring partner he never got to see.

“EVE” Rapsody

Each song title reads like a roll call of black women who essentially stand as monuments, and Rapsody’s delivery, as laser-focused as ever, breathes life into them all. (Bonus: Queen Latifah’s still catching bodies in 2019!)

“LIL BIG MAN” Maxo

The air and space in Maxo’s debut feel fitting for a rapper who sounds like he just needs time to think. “Headphones” is the go-to for an album meant for nighttime rides.





ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Phonte

There’s a story Phonte tells about how a 2003 record with Kanye West, “I See Know,” came together and how the experience was like looking through a crystal ball. “For me, it gave me a view into a life that I didn’t want — and I’m thankful for that,” he said. West’s spiral over the past 10 years was only confirmation. Meanwhile, Phonte was able to keep the industry at arm’s length and preserve his human side. In 2019 alone, he reunited Little Brother, wrote songs for IFC’s award-winning sketch comedy show “Sherman’s Showcase” and Comedy Central’s “The New Negroes,” all while living a normal life in North Carolina. As much as he’s been a template for a generation of rappers, he’s also been a roadmap for defining success — and salvaging sanity — on your own terms.

