Having kicked off the decade with one of its most potent radio confections, Canadian pop scholar Carly Rae Jepsen turns up the heat and calls back to the glossiest moments of the MTV era to close it out. The giddy “Party for One” flips a breakup into a champagne-worthy celebration; the breathy “Want You in My Room” revels in the seductive power of the vocoder; and the big-beat-propelled “Automatically in Love” conjures the starlit feeling of early infatuation.

This Welsh dreamer's fifth album offers a respite from 2019's overheated landscape, its gorgeously arranged, gently ersatz songs led down the stream of consciousness by Le Bon's tranquil vocal.

“WILDCARD” Miranda Lambert

The Texas outlaw continues to upend Nashville conventions with her seventh album, getting down and dirty on the ferocious “Locomotive” and the giggly Maren Morris duet “Way too Pretty for Prison,” strutting through a record store’s powerpop section on the frustrated “Mess With My Head,” and reminding listeners that she’s one of country’s most emotionally devastating lyricists on the regret-soaked “Dark Bars” and the thoughtful “Bluebird.”

“LOOK ME IN THE EYE” Mermaidens

The grunge-gazy New Zealand trio adds glitter, grit, and self-designed guitar effects to its sound on album number three, which is packed with tightly plotted, yet spectral prog-pop gems.

“BIRTHDAY” Pom Poko

Winking, reeling art rockers from Norway who seem to be in a constant game of truth or dare with themselves — or at least that’s what their careening, delightful debut would make you think.

“JIMMY LEE” Raphael Saadiq

The R&B legend’s searing portrait of how addiction and mass incarceration ravage black communities — named after his brother, who died of a heroin overdose — fuses together soul, funk, and gospel into a musical and lyrical gut-punch, from its desperate opening “Sinners Prayer” to its bruised yet grateful closing track “Rearview.”

"5″ Sault

Groove-heavy post-punk from a shadowy London collective that’s filled with attitude (the yell-along “Don’t Waste My Time" is a standout) and hip-shaking bass lines. The best part? They’ve already released a follow-up, the slightly blippier, yet still aggressively danceable “7.”

“WHEN I GET HOME” Solange

Solange Knowles’s love letter to those things that have nurtured her soul over the years — not just her hometown of Houston, but fluttering funk, witty friends, and visions of a brighter day — dreams big and sounds bigger, even as it embraces sonic minimalism.

“THE AGE OF IMMUNOLOGY” Vanishing Twin

This London-based psych-pop collective’s second album proves that they are, indeed, “at home in strange places”; leader Cathy Lucas’s soothing alto is the north star for its wide-ranging musical explorations of this world and others that happen to be close by.

“EX VOTO” Versus

Big riffs dominate the first album since 2010 by this New York indie-rock powerhouse, whose skill at writing knotty anthems has only grown more refined over their nearly three-decade run.





Lil Nas X Steve Jennings/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X

“Old Town Road,” which spent 19 weeks atop the Hot 100, was a decidedly 2019 phenomenon, bringing together TikTok, Nine Inch Nails, “Red Dead Redemption 2,” and country-radio gatekeeping controversies. The hazy, goofy ode to cowboy life sustained its popularity because of a malleability — in addition to Billy Ray Cyrus, subculture-plundering producer Diplo, BTS rapper RM, and “Walmart yodeling kid” Mason Ramsey hopped on remixes — that fed into its 8 to 80 appeal. But Lil Nas X, the 20-year-old Georgian who brought all its strands together, also felt ideally equipped to handle the year’s slings and arrows, with an endearing charm, a keenly unjaded eye, and a gooey follow-up single, “Panini,” that was just as immediate.

