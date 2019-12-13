“CUZ I LOVE YOU”

Lizzo

Lizzo does not waste any time, kicking off the title track to “Cuz I Love You” with an anguished scream of devotion already in progress before descending into the pit to tear herself apart in dismay over the depth of her sudden, unexpected feelings, all while throwing her acrobatic gospel/hip-hop/soul vocals every which way. And that’s just the first song. — Marc Hirsh





“DECORATION/CURRENCY”

Girl Friday

Los Angeles quartet Girl Friday’s “Decoration/Currency” packs a lot into its four-ish minutes — it’s a wide-eyed love song, an eye-roll at air-kiss transactional relationships, and a master class in pop shape-shifting, starting off as an ice-cube-cool indie pop plaint before gaining enough steam to turn into a mosh-worthy frenzy of screeching guitars and pounding drums. — Maura Johnston





“LOVER”

Taylor Swift

Many of my favorite songs this year belong to a category I’m calling anxiety jams. Think Vampire Weekend’s “Harmony Hall,” Lana Del Rey’s “The greatest,” Swift’s “Miss Americana” — pretty songs infused with worry. “Lover” is different. It conjures hearts and wedding dances, and I want to hear its glorious bridge in rosy moments for my whole life. Note to pop stars: More waltzes in 2020. — Nora Princiotti





Big Thief

“NOT”

Big Thief

Big Thief deal in mythologies, warding off the darkness they sense gathering beneath their feet through folk tales that elevate the mundane into something poetic, even miraculous. They’re storytellers, in other words, inscribing songs of survival against the cave wall. On “Not,” the band’s apocalyptic peak, singer Adrianne Lenker traces, through a litany of negatives, the phantom energies she feels swirling ineffably around her. They surge forward, the world breaks open, and Lenker’s vocals, snarling and defiant, give way to a guitar solo so ragged and elemental it suggests matter disintegrating, before all becomes still. — Isaac Feldberg

“SILHOUETTES”

American Football

The third self-titled album by emo elders American Football declares its ambition with this breathtaking seven-minute epic. Over a dense, hauntingly cyclical tangle of glockenspiel and ringing guitar arpeggios, Mike Kinsella takes stock of the bone-deep adult sadness that can destroy a relationship from the inside. — Terence Cawley





“STARLIGHT”

Logan Ledger

Try not to put this one on repeat: simultaneously channeling West Coast country sounds and Roy Orbison, Ledger’s debut single is dreamy and irresistible. — Stuart Munro





“FRONTIER”

Holly Herndon

A singing AI named Spawn joins in a cavernous chorus with a small army of shape note singers. If that moment when the beat drops is what the impending robopocalypse will sound like, I’m good. — Zoë Madonna





“GUARDING THE GATES”

Ms. Lauryn Hill

From the “Queen & Slim” soundtrack, Ms. Hill gives us lyrics that don’t just tell the story of the film, she’s singing black life and black love in an era of brutality and exploitation with her song. It’s soulful, it’s bluesy, it’s joy, and pain. Welcome back, Ms. Hill. — Jeneé Osterheldt





Billie Eilish

“BAD GUY”

Billie Eilish

Gender-role reversal is just part of the warp and woof here — the club beat, finger snaps, synth riff, and squiggly spy-movie break, whispery vocals, and all-important “duh.” — Jon Garelick

“MAGICIAN’S SUCCESS”

Vanishing Twin

This London-based experimental quintet has been making music for a bit, but 2019 was their breakout year. “Magician’s Success,” from their mind-bending and dreamlike album “The Age of Immunology,” is one of those singles that has it all. Gorgeous strings, an immaculate bassline, disorienting synths, and lead vocalist Cathy Lucas’s soft crooning are sure to propel this track to the top of your year-end playlists. — Chris Triunfo





“WOKE AS ME”

Open Mike Eagle, featuring Phonte

We know all the characters. Some of us have been these characters. Hotep. Yoga Mom. Campus Crusader. Info-warrior. They stretch the boundaries of “woke” to its most insufferable extremes, which also makes them perfect for parody. Mike and Phonte swing for the fences in a “woke-off” with one-liners for days. — Julian Benbow





Brittany Howard

“HE LOVES ME”

Brittany Howard

On her stunning solo debut, “Jaime,” Brittany Howard cribbed some of this song’s lyrics from a preacher’s sermon, but the slow-cooked funk bouillabaisse she stews them in is all her own. Howard’s versatile, emotive voice evokes what it means to be graced by true unconditional love, whether earthly or spiritual. — Renée Graham





“YOU’RE NOT ALWAYS ON MY MIND”

Quivers

The very best pop songs have a knack for expressing uncomplicated but universal sentiments and experiences — the wanting to hold your hand, the first time ever seeing your face — without resorting to cliche. God only knows what I’d be without them. Here, the subject is someone missing someone else. The melody is indelible, the singing heartfelt, the playing agile and unfussy, and the heavenly harmonies that arrive after the second verse are exactly what love and longing sound like. — Hans Schulz

