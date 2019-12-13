Marty Stuart’s solo career is divided into “before” and “after” by his 1999 release “The Pilgrim.” That record and the music he’s made since have a creativity and gravitas that reflect Stuart’s concern to preserve country and other American musical forms as a living tradition. To mark its 20th anniversary, “The Pilgrim” is being reissued for the first time on vinyl, and it comes with a bonus CD of unreleased music, all related in some way to the album, none of it second-rate. — Stuart Munro

The Dylan “Bootleg Series” keeps rolling on; it’s up to volume 15 with “Travelin’ Thru,” which could just as well be called “Mr. Dylan Goes to Nashville,” since its focus is on the records he made there. This edition also has a special guest, as indicated by its subtitle: “Featuring Johnny Cash.” Fully half of the album’s 50 tracks feature the pair, mostly in studio sessions that took place while Dylan was recording “Nashville Skyline”; what resulted has the feel of a getting-to-know-you exploration. — SM

“LOSST AND FOUNND" Harry Nilsson

This one had a complicated birth, and it isn’t without controversy among the Nilsson cognoscente, as a recent Globe story detailed. The album’s songs are based on demos that Nilsson was working on prior to his death in 1994, which were recently completed under the direction of producer Mark Hudson. These sorts of posthumous constructions always raise questions, and it’s hard to see “Losst and Founnd” as entirely Nilsson, but to these ears, it’s Nilsson enough. — SM

“ELVIS: LIVE 1969” Elvis Presley

“He never did the same thing twice. Every show was different.” So says James Burton, longtime lead guitarist in Elvis’s TCB Band, which had its maiden run with a month-long string of shows at the brand-new International Hotel in Las Vegas in the summer of 1969. With 11 of those shows included in their entirety, “Elvis: Live 1969” offers the opportunity to assess that assessment. The reissue marks the 50th anniversary of the Vegas stand, notable for being the King’s return to live performance after a nine-year hiatus; it also represents, in some of the songs he included (“In the Ghetto,” “Suspicious Minds”) the creative return he had forged just months before. — SM

“PSURROUNDABOUT RIDE” The Dukes of Stratosphear

The latest in the ongoing series of deluxe Blu-ray reissues of the XTC catalog isn’t XTC at all, but the two albums released by the band’s psychedelic mop-top reconstruction, the Dukes of Stratosphear. The formula is the same: Steven Wilson surround-sound and stereo remixes, instrumental mixes, demos, and other bonus material. The results are the same, too: a stunning sonic presentation of music by one of the great pop bands of our time. — SM

“THE ROLLING THUNDER REVUE: THE 1975 LIVE RECORDINGS" Bob Dylan

“Summer 1975 – the rumor came around, the inspired Dylan was back,” says an unnamed voice in the trailer for Martin Scorsese’s quasi-documentary about Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue. However fast and loose Scorsese may have played with the truth, that line was spot on. “Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings,” a 14-CD box set, bears joyful witness to the artistic renewal Dylan experienced as his unruly musical caravan wound its way through the Northeast and Canada that fall. There are rehearsals, rarely played songs, and, best of all, complete recordings of Dylan’s portion of five concerts, which stand up to any live work he’s done before or since. — David Weininger

“SONGS FOR GROOVY CHILDREN: THE FILLMORE EAST CONCERTS” Jimi Hendrix

After the Jimi Hendrix Experience broke up, the guitarist assembled a group called A Band of Gypsys with bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles. They provided Hendrix with an earthier, less frenetic foundation and a deeper, R&B-rooted groove for his wizardly playing. The four debut shows the band played on New Year’s Eve and day, 1970 (from which the album “Band of Gypsys” album was drawn) are assembled on the five-CD set “Songs for Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts,” which gives a kaleidoscopic, warts-and-all view of this trio’s abilities. — DW

“1999 SUPER DELUXE EDITION” Prince

“Purple Rain” may have been the album that conquered the world, but it was the 1982 double LP “1999” that made Prince a star. That was largely thanks to taut, irresistible singles like the title song and “Little Red Corvette,” but most of the record was taken up with long, slow-building grooves. Apparently reissued for the 20th anniversary of its title (rather than its release date), “1999 Super Deluxe Edition” contains a wealth of contemporaneous songs from Prince’s legendary vault. Listen to the unreleased material and you realize, amazingly, that “1999” could’ve been even longer with no decline in quality. There’s also a CD of an incendiary 1982 live set from Detroit and a DVD of a Houston show. — DW

“MONSTER” R.E.M.

The appearance of each new R.E.M. album seemed to set off a fresh debate about the band’s best, but everyone seemed to agree that their ninth LP, 1994’s “Monster,” wasn’t it. A weird fusion of loud, tremolo-drenched guitars and lyrics about sex and obsession, the only place where it was R.E.M.’s most popular work was in used-CD store bins. A 25th-anniversary reissue shows that (ahem) “Monster” got a raw deal. Its mash-up of glam rock and garish stories today sounds not just compelling but fun. The package includes a CD of demos and a complete remix of the album by producer Scott Litt, neither of which is very compelling. It’s a mediocre recording of an excellent Chicago concert from the ensuing world tour (their first in six years) that reminds you that “Monster” was above all an album meant to be played very loudly for lots of people. — DW

“FREE AT LAST” Mal Waldron

A shuffle from the drums, a rocking figure at the low end of the piano, a couple of muscular bass chords. So begins “Rat Now,” the first tune on jazz pianist Mal Waldron’s trio album “Free at Last.” Recorded on Nov. 24, 1969, it would become the first release on a new European jazz label called ECM Records. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the label’s inception, ECM has reissued “Free at Last” in an extended version (vinyl and digital only) with a few extra tunes, providing a fresh opportunity to enjoy its taut sound and angular rhythms. But it’s also a chance to reflect on ECM itself, which, under the perspicacious guidance of producer Manfred Eicher, has become one the world’s most important music imprints. — DW

