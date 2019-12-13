“Curb Your Enthusiasm” premiered on HBO in 2000. On Jan. 19, 2020, 43 Emmy nominations later, it is returning for its 10th season premiere. Based on the just-released trailer, it’s going to feature a bunch of star appearances. Also based on the trailer: People will continue to scream obscenities at Larry David, including Susie Essman, and he will continue to scream back.

The actors who show up in the clip include Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Laverne Cox, Jon Daly, Jane Krakowski, Isla Fisher, and Kaitlin Olson. Did I mention Jon Hamm? Also, according to Variety last spring, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy is going to show up. Tweedy has appeared on “Parks and Recreation” and “Portlandia.” Will there be a season-long arc? It’s not clear yet.