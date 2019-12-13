BRIAN MCKNIGHT The R&B legend — who released a trap-tinged, sumptuous single, “Neva Get Enuf of U,” a couple of months ago — brings his raft of hits to a quartet of solo shows. Dec. 15, 5:30 and 9 p.m.; Dec. 16, 6:30 and 10 p.m. $60 and up. City Winery. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

COLLEEN GREEN This Los Angeles rocker released a bass-and-vocals tribute to punk jokesters Blink-182’s “Dude Ranch” this summer; her hooky, taut non-covers embody the sort of winking cool embraced by the Tuscadero sisters of “Happy Days” and the ’90s D.C. band that borrowed their name. Boston-based Kathy Snax, whose 2018 EP “The Spooks” combines ghostly synths with lo-fi charm, opens. Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $10. O’Brien’s Pub. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

HALLELUJAH THE HILLS The local troubadours celebrate last month’s release of their seventh album, the anthem-stuffed “I’m You.” Dec. 19, 8:30 p.m. $15, $13 advance. Great Scott. 617-566-9014, greatscottboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

MICHAELA ANNE Michaela Anne widened her sonic scope a bit on this fall’s “Desert Dove.” But make no mistake, there’s still plenty of country music in evidence, as songs like “I’m Not the Fire” and classic weeper “Two Fools” attest. She’ll highlight the new record Sunday. Dec. 15, 7 p.m. $12. City Winery (Haymarket Lounge), Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

WINTERY SONGS IN ELEVENTY PART HARMONY Jennifer Kimball and her glockenspiel-wielding friends are making the rounds again this year with their long-running seasonal celebration. They’ll do shows Tuesday and Wednesday at Club Passim, Thursday at the Center for Art in Natick, and Friday at the First Church in Belmont. Dec. 17-20. $25. www.winterysongs.com

THE TARBOX RAMBLERS If something a bit more raucous than glockenspiels is what you’re looking for, you might consider Michael Tarbox and company, who will put their rough-hewn and rootsy amalgam to work for the second edition of what they’ve labeled their “Holiday Barn-Burner.” Dec. 20, 8 p.m. $20. Charles River Museum, Waltham. 781-893-5410, www.charlesrivermuseum.org

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

HOLIDAY JAZZ: THE JOHN BABOIAN QUARTET A garland of jazz standards and seasonal songs woven by guitarist-vocalist Baboian, with an ensemble featuring fellow Berklee faculty members Thaddeus Hogarth (chromatic harmonica and vocals), Bruce Gertz (acoustic bass), and Larry Finn (drums). Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. $19-$24. Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. 617-923-8487, www.mosesianarts.org

JEFF PLATZ & BRIAN RICHBURG JR. The Charles River Museum’s “Boiler House Jazz Series” continues its season of provocative pairings with the dynamic duo of adventurous guitarist Platz and tradition-steeped drummer and New Orleans native Richburg Jr. Dec. 19, 8 p.m. $15-$20. Charles River Museum, Waltham. www.charlesrivermuseum.org

JIMMY '2 SUITS’ CAPONE’S HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA A Chan’s tradition, anchored by blues bassist Jimmy “2 Suits” and featuring an explosive all-star lineup including guitarist and vocalist Willie J. Laws, trumpeter and singer Johnny “Blue Horn” Moriconi, drummer and vocalist Eddie Scheer, and more, including special guest Toni Lynn Washington, “The Queen of the Boston Blues”! Dec. 21, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY “Messiah” may sell out Symphony Hall, but don’t forget about H+H’s other holiday tradition, the cozy “A Baroque Christmas,” directed by concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky. Dec. 19 and 22. Jordan Hall. 617-266-3605, www.handelandhaydn.org

BLUE HERON The indispensable early music ensemble introduces a new holiday program of music for the festive season from Baroque Germany. Calling all high-school choral nerds: under 18s get in free. Dec. 20 and 21, three shows including matinee. First Church in Cambridge, Congregational. 617-960-7956, www.blueheron.org

BOSTON CAMERATA “La Estrella: A Hispanic Christmas” weaves together music from Renaissance Iberia and the first Hispanic colonies of the New World, featuring a large cast of guest singers including Haitian women’s choir Les Fleurs des Caraïbes. Dec. 20, Ashmont; Dec. 21, Newbury; Dec. 22, Cambridge. 617-262-2092, www.bostoncamerata.org

ZOË MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

BLACK NATIVITY One of Boston’s most cherished and soul-stirring holiday traditions, “Black Nativity’’ is a “song-play” by the great poet Langston Hughes that celebrates the story of the Nativity with a blend of scripture, poetry, narration, dance, gospel music, and hymns. Now in its 49th year, this production is billed as the longest-running performance of “Black Nativity’’ in the world. Featuring Marilyn Andry, Betty Hillmon, Desiree Springer, and the Honorable Milton L. Wright. Directed by Voncille Ross. Through Dec. 22. Production by National Center of Afro-American Artists. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Paramount Center, Boston. 617-824-8400, emersontheatres.org/

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET When Kris Kringle (William Gardiner) does an impressive job as a replacement Santa Claus in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, he is offered a job as the department store’s Santa. But after Kringle claims to be the real Santa, matters get very complicated, with the faith of a little girl named Susie (Addison McWayne) hanging in the balance. Based on the 1947 movie. Directed by Ilyse Robbins. Through Dec. 22. Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, www.greaterbostonstage.org

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY A bright spot of the holidays last year was Merrimack Repertory Theatre’s production of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,’’ a sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice’’ that was co-written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Now comes their followup, “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,’’ which unfolds downstairs at the same time as the upstairs events of “Miss Bennet.’’ In “The Wickhams,’’ servants discover that George Wickham (Ed Hoopman), the ne’er-do-well husband of Lydia (Katie Grindeland) and foe of Mr. Darcy (Lewis D. Wheeler), has stumbled into the kitchen in the middle of the night, presenting the ingredients for a scandal. Directed by Shana Gozansky. Through Dec. 22. Merrimack Repertory Theatre, at Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS Based on the 1954 film that starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, and Rosemary Clooney, this musical is about a song-and-dance team (played by David Elder and Jeremy Benton) who put on a show in a Vermont inn and become enamored of a sister act (portrayed by Kerry Conte and Kelly Sheehan). Directed and choreographed by Randy Skinner, with a cast that also includes Lorna Luft, “White Christmas’’ features some of Irving Berlin’s most famous songs, including the title tune, “Blue Skies,’’ “Happy Holiday,’’ and “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep.’’ Dec. 17-29. Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston. 800-982-2787, www.bochcenter.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

URBAN NUTCRACKER In Tony Williams’s cheeky Boston-centric take on the popular holiday tale, Tchaikovsky segues into Duke Ellington, and ballet nestles side by side with hip hop, tap, flamenco, jazz, and all manner of playful shenanigans. Incorporating lots of adorable and enthusiastic kids, plus a small live orchestra, this one has become a seasonal favorite for all ages. Dec. 19-28, $29-$69. Boch Center Shubert Theatre. 866-348-9738, www.bochcenter.org

WHAT THE DICKENS! With choreography ranging from ballet and tap to hip hop and flamenco, Deborah Mason Dudley’s Cambridge Youth Dance Program presents a unique take on Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” Now in its 11th season, this original dance theater show features talented youth as well as seasoned professionals and has become a popular holiday tradition for the entire family. Through Dec. 22, $25-$65. John Hancock Hall. 617-616-5124, www.cydp.org

SEE | BE SEEN Emily Beattie’s intriguing new hour-long exploration and celebration of the female form has been designed to be danced inside a large translucent inflatable. The audience views the luminescent play of light, shadow, and shape from outside, moving around the orb for changing perspectives. Dec. 20-21, $18-$20. Calderwood Pavilion. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

JOSEPH WHEELWRIGHT (1948-2016): STICKS, STONES & BONES The sculptor, a perennial local favorite, collected nature’s odds and ends on rambles through the woods and assembled what he found into figures and faces, like dryads and wood nymphs. The souls he captured — gawky and graceful, ferocious and serene — conveyed the human spirit, essential and unmasked. Through Jan. 18. Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-482-0411, www.gallerykayafas.com

DOT NOWThis exhibition celebrates the rich ecosystem of artists based in Dorchester, UMass’s own neighborhood. Some make art tied to the community, such as Joanna Tam’s “Make a Wish for Dorchester” conceptual project. Other artists include Andrew Mowbray, Joe Wardwell, and Marlon Forrester. Through March 13.University Hall Gallery, University Hall Gallery, University of Massachusetts, Boston, 100 Morrissey Blvd., through March 13. 617-287-5707, www.umb.edu

CAPE COD AND THE ISLANDS: LIGHT BEYOND VISION Andrew Child makes his panoramic photographs with an infrared light, which helps the eye to see ordinarily invisible frequencies of light. The surreal results flood the sweeping landscapes and interiors with supercharged blues. The show serves as a book launch for the same body of work, with an opening reception Dec. 14, 5-7pm. Through Jan. 10. ArtSpace Maynard, 63 Summer St., Maynard. 978-897-9828, www.artspacemaynard.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

PLACE, NATION, GENERATIONS, BEINGS: 200 YEARS OF INDIGENOUS NORTH AMERICAN ART This omnibus exhibition asks just 75 objects to do a lot of work, but it’s a worthy scene-setter for “further partnerships with Indigenous nations.” Through June 21. Yale University Art Museum, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven, Conn. 203-432-0600, artgallery.yale.edu

FATIMAH TUGGAR: HOME’S HORIZONS A terrifically ambitious solo exhibition of the Nigerian-born, Kansas-based Tuggar, the Davis Museum’s installation includes pieces ranging from sculpture, video, and augmented reality all the way to handmade craft. Tuggar, on theme, muses on the meaning of home for a society in radical motion and flux, with social justice at heart. Through Dec. 15. The Davis Museum at Wellesley College, 106 Central St., Wellesley. 781-283-2051, wellesley.edu/davismuseum

THE FOSTER PRIZE The ICA’s biannual showcase of the best of region’s contemporary offerings brings together four artists with diverse practices: Josephine Halvorson, Lavaughan Jenkins, Helga Roht Poznanski, and a gobsmacking standout of a video installation by Rashin Fahandej. Through Dec. 31. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

BETH STELLING AT THE GAS The Ohio native once said she was feeling a bit left out when her older sisters started families. “I want kids, I do,” she said. “I just don’t know if I’m going to have time to come home and let ‘em out.” Dec. 20, 7 p.m. $13-$15. Great Scott, 1222 Commonwealth Ave., Allston. 617-566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com

SUE COSTELLO: A NIGHT OF HOLIDAY HILARITY Costello tore it up on her hometown turf at the Florian in September, and she’s coming home for Christmas for a stand-up show and toy drive for Toys for Tots. With Tony Capobianco and Kevin Doug Fitzgerald. Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. $25. Florian Hall, 55 Hallett St., Dorchester. 800-838-3006, www.florianhalls.com

ASYLUM ALL-NIGHTER How much improv can you handle? Find out as Improv Asylum gathers performers from its various stages in Boston and New York for a 20-hour show to benefit the Cradles To Crayons charity, which helps low-income and homeless children. Dec. 21-22, 11:30 p.m. $30-$50. Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St., Boston. 617-263-6887, www.improvasylum.om

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

KENDALL SQUARE HOLIDAY ICE SHOW Back for the 14th year, the event will transform Kendall Square into an icy paradise of a show featuring original numbers, local and international competitors, and world-class professional skaters. Afterward, join the performers and skate with the stars! Dec. 16, 2-9 p.m., Free. Kendall Square, 300 Athenaeum St., Cambridge. facebook.com

HANUKKAH AT THE MFA Head over to the Museum of Fine Arts to join one of the biggest and most diverse Hanukkah celebrations the city has to offer. The Jewish Art Collaborative’s sixth-annual “Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights” will take over the MFA a few days before the actual holiday begins. Festivities include family arts and crafts, face painting, scavenger hunt, and storytelling for kids and adults alike (that includes stories for grown-ups by Moth champion Rabbi Dan Judson). Dec. 18, 4-10 p.m., Free. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. jartsboston.org

CHRIS TRIUNFO

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Jan. 15 Beach Fossils at Paradise Rock Club ticketmaster.com

Jan. 17 Ron Pope at Sinclair axs.com

Jan. 17 Sixfoxwhiskey at Brighton Music Hall crossroadspresents.com

Jan. 20 Snoop Dogg at House of Blues livenation.com

Jan. 22 Armin Van Buuren at House of Blues houseofblues.com

Jan. 23 Temples at Sinclair axs.com

Jan. 26 Hands Like Houses at Brighton Music Hall ticketmaster.com

Jan. 28 Cory Wong at Paradise Rock Club crossroadspresents.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO