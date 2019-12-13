Hello Weekenders! I like to assume that everyone who reads this thing is the type of person whose upcoming weekend is already booked solid with preparation, execution, and recovery from the annual Santa Speedo Run (taking place Saturday through the streets of Back Bay). But just in case some of you aren’t already stretching (your Speedos, not your legs), I’ve gone and assembled a pretty solid list of Plan Bs. If, however, my hunch is correct, I wish you luck, and cannot recommend this medicated all-natural Chub Rub ointment highly enough. I’m here to help.

Shall we?

HEROES AND VILLAINS: To casual viewers, Clint Eastwood will remain, in perpetuity, the “go ahead, make my day” dude. To those even more casual than that, he’s the gentleman who memorably had some stern words for an empty chair at a Republican convention. But to those close-watchers, like Globe film critic Ty Burr, who have carefully charted Mr. Eastwood’s progress as the director of some 41 features, he and his career are “properly understood as mythic.” And his latest effort, “Richard Jewell,” follows suit in Eastwood’s recent string of films concerned with the making and meaning of heroes. Burr gives three stars to this latest outing, a “complicated and daringly bleak” portrait of the misunderstood security guard who heroically stumbled through the aftermath of the 1996 bombing at the Atlanta Olympics — despite the movie’s sometimes messy (or mythic) grasp on truth. Now screening.

OK BOOMERS: At the Kendall this weekend, you can catch “63 Up,” the latest installment of documentary filmmaker Michael Apted’s lifelong incremental “Up” series, which launched its study of 14 handpicked schoolchildren back in 1964 with “Seven Up!” and has reintroduced audiences to the kids (now deep into middle age) every seven years since. Burr calls this latest group portrait “all the final proof you need of cinema’s worth” and gives it 3½ stars. “These documentaries are a time-lapse study of human life,” he writes. “They are a gift.” The film revisits its subjects through lenses both personal and political, writes Burr, and “the sense that the series is settling in for its final stretch — as are the lives it portrays — gives the new film an inevitable bittersweet taste.” Now screening.

WHALE WATCH: It’s easy — if a bit disturbing — to imagine some unholy combination of Captain Ahab and “A Chorus Line” when first presented with the prospect of a musical take on “Moby-Dick” (or maybe that’s just me). But the A.R.T.’s world premiere adaptation of Melville’s seafaring tome — opening Friday and running through Jan. 12 — emerges triumphant thanks to its theatrical dream team of Dave Malloy (music, lyrics, and book), Rachel Chavkin (direction), Chanel DaSilva (choreography), and Or Matias (music direction). Globe theater critic Don Aucoin calls the show “an ambitiously conceived and superbly executed” take on the tale that “strives to directly connect Melville’s story and characters to the 21st century, particularly in its ‘Hamilton’-like use of diverse casting to restore some of American history’s missing pages.” I call it “conspicuously devoid of large mammal kicklines” (again, probably just me). The run is sold out, but eagle-eyed sailors should still stay on the lookout for returned tickets.

SPACE CAMP: What “Moby-Dick” may lack in sequins, innuendos, and butt jokes, the ever-trusty Gold Dust Orphans make up for by the sleigh-ful (or maybe it’s a spaceship). Ryan Landry’s unflappable troupe of theatrical ne’er-do-wells returns to the stage (or, technically, the third-floor function hall of the South Boston Lithuanian Citizens Association) for its latest carol-tweaking, humbug-slaying, galactically gay holiday show, “Christmas on Uranus,” a space opera larded with unsubtle nods to everything from “Star Wars,” “Lost in Space,” and the “The Twilight Zone,” to “A Christmas Story” and (of course) “The Golden Girls.” Bring your own inflatable light saber. (Or don’t. I think they’re handing them out anyway.) It’s shooting for the stars through Dec. 22; find tickets here.

UNSTABLE ELEMENTS: Speaking of cosmic things, over at MIT’s List Visual Arts Center you can catch a surprising selection of sculptural works “about nothing so much as the futile joy of trying to make sense of forces beyond our understanding” as part of “Alicja Kwade: In Between Glances,” on view through Jan. 5. “For [Kwade], instability is key,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “The universe is vast, and time unending. Re-situating her viewer in that vastness, buried as we are in our mountains of the throwaway and everyday, is a big part of Kwade’s project.” As such, the show is a fun house (complete with mirrors) filled with “Reconstituted Objects,” transitioning boulders, and otherworldly spectacles that feel strangely down to earth. Find more info here.

Rashin Fahandej's "A Father's Lullaby" at the ICA. Charles Mayer Photography

STATE OF THE ART: And no end-of-year art jaunt would be complete without a visit to the ICA to see the winners of this year’s Foster Prize on view in a group exhibition through Dec. 31. This year, the biennial prize (awarded to artists from the Boston area since 1999) was judged by curator Ruth Erickson, and the winners are an intergenerational mix of artists — Rashin Fahandej, Josephine Halvorson, Lavaughan Jenkins, and Helga Roht Poznanski — working in painting, sculpture, film, and video. Whyte was especially taken by the “show-stealing tour de force" of Fahandej’s immersive multichannel video installation, focused on “the homecomings of dozens of incarcerated men. “ ‘A Father’s Lullaby’ is atmospheric, not linear,” Whyte writes, “pieced together in a fluid patchwork of image and sound, longing and loss, mirroring the bleakly disconnected lives of families left without fathers and sons.” Find more info here.

TRIVIAL PURSUIT: And speaking of winners, you can finally join their ranks (maybe) at Oberon on Saturday night as the “Old School Game Show Holiday Special” slides down the chimney once more with a sack full of trivia, live music, sketch comedy, and (of course) fabulous prizes. Join hosts Mike D’Angelo and Ginny Nightshade, as well as the Cubic Zirconia Dancers, the Swinging Old School Game Show Band, and singer-songwriter Julie Rhodes for a completely whammy-free mash-up of your favorite vintage quiz shows that’s “like ‘The Price is Right’ got drunk and started dancing on a table.” (Their words.) Grab tickets here.

A SEAT AT THE TABLE: Over the course of 10 years and 950,000 meals, the Boston-based Music for Food project has gone national with its mission to assemble volunteer ensembles of talented musicians to stage charity concerts raising funds for the battle against hunger. And this weekend offers two chances for those in a giving spirit to pitch in. There’s a small chamber concert of works for winds at the Carriage House on Saturday; and a main event on Sunday, with a concert at NEC’s Brown Hall featuring the Phoenix chamber orchestra playing two Brandenburg Concertos (Nos. 3 and 5), as well as a cross-genre pairing of cellist Mike Block and tabla player Sandeep Das. All donations go to the Women’s Lunch Place. Find more info here.

DEVELOPING STAGES: Opera buffs who aren’t afraid to see their precious genre turned upside down and musically curious connoisseurs with a taste for the new should sign their weekend over to the third annual Run AMOC! Festival, running Friday and Saturday at the A.R.T. and featuring three highly original music and dance-theater works at the Loeb Drama Center’s black box space, The Ex, and Harvard’s Farkas Hall. Led by artistic directors Matthew Aucoin (son of our Don) and Zack Winokur, this year’s festival includes pianist Conor Hanick and Winokur’s “Cage” (a “radically intimate” exploration of composer John Cage), Hans Werner Henze and Hans Magnus Enzensberger’s “El Cimarrón” (based on the oral autobiography of Esteban Montejo), and Bobbi Jene Smith and Keir GoGwilt’s “With Care” (which features music by John Cage, Reiko Fueting, and Aucoin). Grab tickets and find more information here.

HIGH NOTE: And since you’re going to be hearing it everywhere anyway, why not go all in and experience Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” live and in person on Friday night at the Boch Center Wang Theatre? Her epically festive holiday album “Merry Christmas” turns 25 this year, so she’ll be whistle-toning around the Christmas tree with a selection of hits and holiday favorites (and “Fantasy”? I hope? Please play “Fantasy.” For me. For Christmas!) and collecting wrapped donations for Toys for Tots. And you thought that sexy elf costume was only gonna get one use. Find tickets here.

Boston comedian Bethany van Delft releases a new album called “I’m Not A Llama." David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

OR STAY IN: For a good laugh, you can curl up on the couch this week with “I’m Not A Llama,” the new album (out Friday) from local comedian Bethany Van Delft, who is indeed not a llama. Or for an introspective-yet-bracing rock experience, you can dig into “I’m You,” the latest album from Ryan Walsh’s powerhouse outfit Hallelujah the Hills, who, to be clear, are not you.

Or for a solid set of “jokes about topics like abortion, menstruation, and fragile masculinity,” you can sit down with comedian Michelle Williams, whose latest special “Joke Show” just arrived on Netflix, and which Globe contributor Isaac Feldberg describes as “an hour-long defense of women being as obscene as the obscenity of the world around them demands.”

And that, scantily clad and shivering Weekenders, is all I’ve got for you this week (this thing doesn’t have any pockets). However you decide to spend your weekend, be careful out there, and make it one you’ll miss come Monday.

See you next time!

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.