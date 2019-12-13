Swift, honored Thursday as Billboard’s woman of the decade , first released “Red” in 2012 to widespread acclaim, initiating the transition from country to pop she’d complete two years later with “1989.” Something Merry’s cover compilation, with indie musicians from the alternative, emo, and pop-punk scenes, filters the album through a new set of genres, with proceeds benefiting the Equal Justice Initiative .

“ReRed,” out Friday, is the brainchild of Something Merry, a Boston group that curates and releases benefit compilations (and last year covered Carly Rae Jepsen ’s “Emotion" in similarly effusive fashion). Its membership overlaps with the fast-rising Boston “bummer-pop” outfit Future Teens , which led 18 other artists in tackling Swift’s album.

Dan Campbell, of The Wonder Years, turns his strident, powerhouse pipes on “All Too Well.” The locally rooted Mint Green harmonize across a rhapsodic, slow-bloom cover of “The Last Time,” and Gabe Goodman channels Radical Face on a sly reinterpretation of “I Knew You Were Trouble." Photocomfort’s floaty, autumnal electro-pop is well-matched to the delicate “I Almost Do." Elsewhere, indie-pop diarists Adult Mom deliver “Starlight” as a sepia-toned reverie, while Weakened Friends charge harder on “The Lucky One,” flipping it into a raucous guitar jam. Future Teens themselves take on “Begin Again,” adding a fresh, emo-tinted edge to the track.

Bad Bad Hats, Provide, I Wish I Could Skateboard, Mandancing and Sun Cycles, Wild Pink, Chris Farren, Paige Chaplin, Tuft, Lake Saint Daniel, Telethon, Calicoco, Happy Just to See You, Hit Like a Girl, and Good Looking Friends fill out the star-packed compilation.

All proceeds from “ReRed” benefit the Equal Justice Initiative, an Alabama-based nonprofit founded by activist/lawyer Bryan Stevenson, which works against mass incarceration and excessive punishment by providing representation to those who may have been denied a fair trial.

“ReRed” is out now and available for purchase via Bandcamp.

