Amazon Studios confirmed on Thursday that Wang signed on write, direct, and produce on Kidman’s “Expatriates” project. Kidman is involved through her production company, Blossom Films, as part of her first-look film and television deal with the streaming giant, which she inked this summer.

The writer-director hinted at a collaboration with Nicole Kidman late Wednesday when she tweeted a photo of herself with the Oscar winner, along with the caption, “New partners in crime who got tired of waiting for the official announcement and decided to drop this here because we could not be more excited! (Wine may have been involved, so studio-that-shall-not-be-named-yet please don’t sue us.)”

The series, which is based on Harvard alum Janice Y.K. Lee’s bestselling novel of the same name, follows a group of expatriates in Hong Kong.

"When I first read Janice Lee’s diasporic novel, I was immediately drawn to the rich characters and the global yet intimate exploration of life in modern Hong Kong,” Wang said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with Nicole Kidman and Amazon, whose commitment to bold, nuanced storytelling make them the perfect partners to translate this atmospheric story to screen.”

The Beijing-born and Boston College-educated Wang is fresh off the success of this year’s hit movie, “The Farewell,” which draws on her family’s history. The film has received several Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award nominations. She is also attached to the upcoming film adaptation of “Children of the New World.”

Kidman described Wang as “a tremendously gifted writer and director.”

“Like so many others, I was deeply moved by her work on ‘The Farewell,’” she said, “And I’m thrilled she’s going to help us bring ‘The Expatriates’ to life on screen.”

