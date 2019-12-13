His perfect match: A thoughtful, caring, and outgoing woman who enjoys hockey games, museums, and romantic dinners

MARNIE SALKOVITZ: 45 / registered nurse

When she is happiest: Traveling, playing tennis, paddle boarding

Her interests: Museums, Netflix, Red Sox

7:15 P.M. BARCELONA WINE BAR, BROOKLINE

CLASS ACT

Dan I showered, shaved, and made myself look presentable. I was looking forward to meeting somebody new.

Marnie My friend’s mother told me about Dinner with Cupid. I have tried dating apps and decided to try something new.

Dan I got there early and was seated. I stood up and seated her in her chair when she arrived.

Advertisement

Marnie We were both on time. The host walked me to the table and I introduced myself. He seemed calm and a little shy.

PASS OR FAIL

Dan She is a nurse in the Longwood Medical Area. She likes to play tennis, and is trying golf. Likes to vacation in Florida, usually in December, visiting her mom who spends winters there. She would like to retire (not quite yet) to Florida. We talked about Cape Cod, where I spend summers. She likes the Cape, but prefers New Hampshire in the summertime.

Marnie We talked about where we were from and where we currently live. Dan is a computer/IT teacher at an elementary school. He is very interested in history. We spent a lot of time talking about family.

Dan I grew up very close to the restaurant and we talked about the area, and about where she grew up on the North Shore.

Marnie The restaurant was loud and this strained the conversation.

Dan We shared four tapas dishes: beef empanadas, hanger steak, eggplant caponata, and patatas bravas. Everything was outstanding. We both went straight to the chocolate cake on the dessert menu.

Advertisement

Marnie The food was delicious. The servers were very attentive.

Dan I went with the same wine she ordered, which was an excellent choice, and we both easily agreed on what to eat. I felt quite comfortable. Conservation was easy, very few, if any, moments of silence.

Marnie The time went by quickly. I enjoyed the food and the company.

FINAL EXAMS

Dan We both seemed to appreciate good food and wine. Both enjoy tennis and golf.

Marnie We did not have much in common. Dan didn’t seem interested in traveling; I am looking for a partner to share travel experiences.

Dan We talked until 10 p.m. Both of us had to go to work the next day. I walked her to her car and we exchanged contact information.

Marnie We spent a lot of time at dinner and didn’t feel we needed more time. Dan walked me to my car. We both said we had a nice time.

SECOND DATE?

Dan Uncertain. I had mixed feelings, but thought it could work. Especially when she agreed to share contact information at the end of the evening.

Marnie I do not think we are a match. He was attractive but I didn’t feel any chemistry.

POST-MORTEM

Dan / B

Marnie / B+

________

Go on a blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid. Follow us on Instagram or Twitter @dinnerwithcupid