1 The fabric shade of the Jonathan Adler drum pendant, which hangs over the IKEA dining table, adds softness without making a statement. “Like the glass globes over the island, they don’t take up a lot of visual space,” Roth says.

The owners of this 1880s Greek Revival home in Jamaica Plain considered selling once their children were grown and launched, but they didn’t really want to part with the house or the neighborhood. Instead, the couple called Helios Design Group and Kevin Cradock Builders to transform the three-story single-family into a duplex. The unit that they opted to live in had plenty of bedrooms, but needed a kitchen. The team identified the home’s original parlor, with its parquet floors and fireplace, as the best place to install one. They added extra tall, double hung windows as well as a row of casement windows over the sink. Now, the light-filled space is used for cooking, eating, and reading by the fire. Interior designer Ariel Roth says, “It’s a favorite spot for the owners and their two dogs.”

2 A trio of industrial style fixtures, mounted over windows that are painted the same blue as the cabinetry, mimic the black surround of the fireplace across the room. Gray grout lines add interest to the glossy white handmade subway tile from Ann Sacks.

3 Kevin Cradock Builders built the custom cabinetry, island, and shelves around the doorway. The cabinets, painted Farrow & Ball Hague Blue, have flat panel Shaker style fronts that are simple but in keeping with the architecture of the house. Brushed brass hardware also helps to bridge the old and the new.

4 To create the depth needed to house the appliances, the team created a 26-inch deep portal that leads from the home’s entry into the kitchen. Paneled doors conceal broom closets on either side and shelves display artifacts from the owners’ travels.

5 The 8-foot long custom walnut island with walnut top is the focal point of the kitchen. “The wood adds warmth, breaks up all the blue, and helps maintain a historical feel,” Roth says. “The color of the walnut doesn’t compete with the floor, but still provides a bit contrast.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.