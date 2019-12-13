Tour the Judaica collection and craft your own Star of David at Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights at the Museum of Fine Arts. Presented by the Jewish Arts Collaborative and the MFA, the festival offers Hanukkah-inspired tales, live music from the Yaeko Elmaleh Group, and a communal menorah lighting, and more. From 4:30 to 10 p.m. Free. jartsboston.org

Starting Thursday

Modern Merriment

More than 150 dancers from the Tony Williams Dance Center in Jamaica Plain and around the world bring Urban Nutcracker to life at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Set in wintry downtown Boston, the show blends music from Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington with tap, hip-hop, flamenco, jazz, and ballet. Tickets start at $29. Through December 28. bochcenter.org

Friday-Sunday

Hitting Historical Notes

Celebrate Christmas with the sounds of Spanish music from Renaissance Iberia to the Hispanic settlements of the New World. “La Estrella: A Hispanic Christmas,” presented by early music ensemble The Boston Camerata, pairs unique rhythms and melodies from local choirs, including Fleurs des Caraïbes, with instruments such as the baroque guitar and the Iberian harp. Performances in Dorchester, Newbury, and Cambridge. Tickets from $26. bostoncamerata.org

Friday-Sunday

Holiday Cheer

Let loose during the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus song-and-dance extravaganza “A Super Gay Christmas.” The show’s musical selection includes “Funky that Hall,” a spin-off of the Christmas classic, and “A Disco Santa." Performances start at 8 p.m. at the New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall. $25 and up. www.bgmc.org

Starting Saturday

Abbreviated Drama

Catch an entire retelling of Hamlet in 43 seconds during The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) at the Charlestown Working Theater. The comedic performance from the cast of just three actors uses improv and parodies to breathe new life into old classics. Tickets from $25. Through January 12. actorsshakespeareproject.org

