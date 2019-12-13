Needham

Lasting Treasure

Teresa Kennedy’s “Gifts From Our Mothers” (Connections, November 10) showed maturity, compassion, and insight — surely gifts from Kennedy’s mom. My mom died when I was 32 — before I became a mom. In the 35 years since, I have become more aware of my mother’s strengths, of her love, and of how she has influenced the woman and the mother I have become. Our mothers don’t leave us. Kennedy’s essay shows that she has become a woman her mother would be proud of.

Marie Caradonna

Ashland





My mother died in 2009 and not a day goes by that I don’t think of her or the wisdom she imparted to me. There is no one like a person’s mother. I am grateful for having her as long as I did. And it warms my heart to see the respect and love her grandchildren still feel for her.

Bpositive

Skills and Success

In my (male) experience, men are more likely to be overconfident in their work skills than women are (Perspective: “The Problem Isn’t That Women Lack Confidence — It’s That Men Have Too Much of It,” November 10). But a lot of the problem could be solved, as in the anecdote that opens this column, by not necessarily hiring the persons who put themselves forward. Obviously there are times when talented [candidates] step forward, but generally, male or female, it seems to be the self-involved and the strivers who put themselves forward. They rarely do so with the interests of the group uppermost.

bigbadwolf

[Author Shirley Leung quotes a business psychology professor as saying:] “The best way to close the gap is to make men less confident, not the other way around.” I’m all for supporting women in the workplace but the idea that we must make men less competitive so women can be more competitive is pretty ridiculous.

kevincamp

posted on bostonglobe.com





A better way to put this would be to make men (as well as women) more realistic about their skills. Most women know exactly what Leung is talking about. Kudos to [Boston Scientific CEO] Michael Mahoney for understanding it, too.

sweetc

Sitter Safety

[In response to a mom’s worries about baby sitters who are always on their phones,] getting anyone (teenager or not) to put their phone down today is pretty much impossible (Miss Conduct, November 10). Good luck.

MaryVincent

Not every nanny or baby sitter on their phone is surfing the Internet. Some parents require photo and text updates — sometimes so often it interferes with the child care. Also consider that these people often work very long hours with no breaks. They try to grab a minute or two for themselves to eat or whatever, something most other employees consider a legal right, if there is a window of opportunity.

Jawley

In Pursuit of Prosperity

Paul Osterman makes excellent points about how to build a better economy for everyone (Perspective, “How to Create Better Jobs for Everyone, and Help Employers, Too,” November 17). The most important point is his last one, that our society’s ability to make an economy that will work for all of us depends on our social commitment and political will. We are fortunate to live in a state that believes in voters’ rights. Let’s make voting easier throughout this great nation and we’ll see more power descend to the average person and a much fairer economy.

Edwin Andrews

Malden





As Osterman notes, unionization has traditionally proven the most effective strategy for improving workplace conditions. He argues that given the resistance to unions by employers, society should instead focus on enforcing good labor standards. However, state government will never prove as effective an advocate as workers themselves, for whom the stakes are highest. Legislators would do well to make policy that makes it easier for workers to organize in the first place, and in so doing empowering workers like home health care aides to create better outcomes for themselves and, in turn, broader society as a whole.

William Miskinis

Shrewsbury





Back in [the day], there were more opportunities. Many decent paying jobs (union jobs in manufacturing, for example) have been replaced by low wage jobs (service and retail — and even retail jobs are going to go away). Yes, there are still some opportunities there for people to learn trades, etc., to do better. The problem is, the numbers simply aren’t there for that to help a majority of people.

Sigmund-Fraud

Equality at the Office

The job seeker in “Welcoming Workplaces” (Miss Conduct, November 17) needed far better advice than having the friend approach human resources. Any HR department can say it is operating within legal guidelines, without actually providing a (fill in any minority) friendly workplace. In Massachusetts, LGBTQIA+ individuals are (still) protected. But there are ways of looking for clues. Does the workplace have gender-neutral restrooms? Has it adopted gender-neutral language for all office e-mail/memos? Do staff e-mail signatures and/or business cards contain preferred pronouns? Do HR policies contain language about diversity and inclusion? Certainly the letter writer’s friend should be aware of all of this, even if she is unaware of any particular staff person who is transgender/nonbinary.

Renee Albert

West Roxbury





The letter writer should apply and try to contact someone in HR to ask about trans inclusiveness directly, and leave the friend out of the initial inquiries — it’s not her job to manage the overall workplace culture. The HR department can answer — generally, without violating employee confidentiality — if there are affinity groups, LGBTQ+ staff and leadership who are visibly out inside and outside the organization, and what their pronoun and restroom policies are. If the organization is not really welcoming, or hasn’t addressed any of those issues, it’ll become clear. And if the organization is trying, the letter writer can then decide if what the employer is doing is enough of a threshold for them.

02149

Holiday Help

“Sustainable Celebration: 15 Ways to Save Your Wallet, your Sanity, and the Planet” by Jon Gorey (November 24) is a list of great ideas placed in the middle of advertisements and individual gift suggestions. How about a few pages of items found in consignment shops and stories of memorable gifts given that were upcycled, restored, or found on recycling websites? Gorey suggests decorating from nature and Marni Elyse Katz (“Shopping Like a Local”) suggests a $298 pine cone wreath! Talk about a mixed message!

Esther Heimberg

Sudbury





Instead of stuff (“Shopping Like a Local”), why not give experiences, such as memberships to local museums, the aquarium, etc. ? Most of us already have too much “stuff.”

macsmart

Tweaks for Treats

Thanks to Denise Drower Swidey for “Baking Classics Made Simple” (November 24). Many of the recipes I’ve pulled from The Boston Globe over the years are favorites in my recipe collection. I baked the Spiced Clementine-Cranberry Bars and while the final results were very good, I made edits to get there, including: 1. A foil sling lifts out the final pastries, which are a bit soft, cleanly and without damage, a better approach than lining the pan with oiled aluminum foil. 2. Only one clementine (not four) was needed to produce more than the teaspoon of zest called for in the recipe. 3. The cooked cranberry mixture [could use] an additional 1½ cups of sugar. I threw in a couple of tablespoons of chopped crystallized ginger to expand the flavor of the topping.

Larry Cohan

Jamaica Plain

