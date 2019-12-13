CONDO FEE $242 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $408,000 in 2018

PROS Two blocks from the ocean, this unit is in Belle Mer, a former nursing home redeveloped into condos in 2018. A long entry hall ambles past a laundry closet and half bath en route to the main living space. The U-shaped kitchen features stainless appliances (including a fridge with French doors and double freezer drawers), black stone counters with breakfast bar, and blue base cabinets paired with white uppers. Tucked next to a gas fireplace, there’s an office nook with industrial wood-and-pipe shelving. Glass doors open to a small deck. Downstairs, the master has twin closets, recessed lighting, and a full bath nearby. The unit includes central air, tankless hot water, and deeded parking. CONS Bedroom is at basement level.

Seth Williams, Ledge & Young Real Estate, 617-539-2211, sellinboston.com

$1,250,000

1520 COLUMBIA ROAD #1 / SOUTH BOSTON

SQUARE FEET 1,867

CONDO FEE $175 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 2 half

LAST SOLD FOR $549,000 in 2007

PROS This 2001 townhouse sits across the street from Carson Beach. Enter into a bright living and dining room with hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and bay windows that overlook the water. Past a powder room, the kitchen sports stainless appliances, island seating, and a sharp mix of cobalt-blue base cabinets and white uppers. Sliders lead to a small patio and outdoor shower. Two bedrooms split off the second-floor landing, each with an en suite bath. The master has water views and access to a shared balcony, while the back bedroom has pull-down steps to a private roof deck. The finished basement holds a carpeted third bedroom, half bath, and laundry room. CONS No off-street parking.

Marcella Sliney, Coldwell Banker, 617-835-4323, marcella.sliney@nemoves.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.