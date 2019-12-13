AUGUSTA, Maine — The first week of applications to open marijuana businesses in Maine has been busy.

The state started taking the applications on Dec. 5, and it has received 76 of them so far, according to the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy. Thirty-eight of the applications are for retail stores, 27 are for cultivation facilities, and 11 are for manufacturing facilities, the office said.

The facilities would need local approval from municipalities to be able to open.