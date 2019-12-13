PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control said the use of e-cigarettes among high school students has almost doubled since 2017, according to the results of a new survey released Friday.

The agency released its 2019 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey. The results show that 28.7 percent of Maine high school students report they are currently using e-cigarettes. That means they’ve used e-cigarettes at least once in the past 30 days.

The figure is an increase from 15.3 percent in 2017. The Maine CDC said those figures line up with recent data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, which found that 27.5 percent of high school students in the country reported e-cigarette use.