Two police officers have received awards from Boston Police Commissioner William Gross for performing CPR on a woman who collapsed with no pulse after she saw someone attempt to vandalize an exhibit on the Greenway, police said.

Boston Police Officers Jaunasse Jean and John Hollerbach received a commissioner’s commendation award Thursday for saving the woman’s life, Boston police said in a statement.

The officers had spoken to the woman, who was not identified, after she saw a man attempt to damage an exhibit on an undisclosed date on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, police said.