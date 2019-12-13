Two police officers have received awards from Boston Police Commissioner William Gross for performing CPR on a woman who collapsed with no pulse after she saw someone attempt to vandalize an exhibit on the Greenway, police said.
Boston Police Officers Jaunasse Jean and John Hollerbach received a commissioner’s commendation award Thursday for saving the woman’s life, Boston police said in a statement.
The officers had spoken to the woman, who was not identified, after she saw a man attempt to damage an exhibit on an undisclosed date on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, police said.
“The two officers proceeded to search for the suspect to no avail before returning to where they had last spoken with the witness. Upon arriving back at the location, they observed the witness lying motionless on the ground. Officer Jean immediately checked for vital signs which revealed that the victim was no longer breathing and had no pulse,” the statement said.
Advertisement
Jean performed CPR on the woman, police said.
“Officers Jean and Hollerbach alternated between chest compressions and rescue breathing until EMS arrived on scene to continue caring for the victim as her condition now began to improve. Officers Jean and Hollerbach were able to quickly assess a dire situation and formulate the necessary response to save the victim’s life,” the statement said.
Police also did not disclose why the woman collapsed, citing medical privacy regulations.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.