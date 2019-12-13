A Barnstable police officer was flown to a Boston hospital Thursday after he was struck and injured by a vehicle while working a detail, Barnstable police said.
The officer, who was not identified, was working a traffic detail on Newtown and River roads when he was struck around 11:30 a.m., Barnstable police said.
“Inattention by the operator,” said Barnstable Police Sergeant Thomas Bird. “I don’t think the operator saw him.”
The officer was flown to a Boston hospital with leg and face injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
“He’s still in Boston and he is doing good,” Bird said Friday morning.
The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Bird said.
