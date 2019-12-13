A Barnstable police officer was flown to a Boston hospital Thursday after he was struck and injured by a vehicle while working a detail, Barnstable police said.

The officer, who was not identified, was working a traffic detail on Newtown and River roads when he was struck around 11:30 a.m., Barnstable police said.

“Inattention by the operator,” said Barnstable Police Sergeant Thomas Bird. “I don’t think the operator saw him.”