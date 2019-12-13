Arlington firefighters worked through the early hours of the morning Friday to extinguish a fire that destroyed a home that was under construction, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the single-family wood-frame house at 44 Kensington Road shortly after 1:20 a.m. No one was inside, officials said.

There was “heavy fire showing on the outside, at the front of the house,” and the flames consumed the interior as well. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames, and another 90 minutes to ensure that any remaining hot spots were extinguished, Arlington Fire Captain Al Sharp said.